ASX200 Afternoon Report May 26th 2022

May 26, 2022 7:31 AM
16 views
Australian flag

 

The ASX200 is trading 39 points lower at 7117 at 3.15 pm Sydney time.

In a carbon copy of the price action most days this week, an early rally ran into a wall of selling ahead of 7200, a level that the ASX200 has been pinned below since a sharp selloff in early May.

Large institutional orders often cause price action like this, imprinting like footprints in the sand. The most likely cause of the selling fears is that China’s economic slowdown is spiralling through the safety net of fiscal stimulus without an end in sight to China’s Covid Zero strategy.    

Highlighted by Premier Li Keqiang, who said overnight, “Economic indicators in China have fallen significantly, and difficulties in some aspects and to a certain extent are greater than when the epidemic hit us several in 2020.”    

Dragging the index into negative territory, the big miners on concerns about softening commodity prices. New Hope Corp (NHC) fell 7.5% to $3.79, and Whitehaven Coal (WHC) fell 4.8% to $5.03. Coronado Coal (CRN) fell 2.58% to $2.27. Elsewhere Fortescue Metals (FMG) fell 2.56% to $20.16. Rio Tinto (Rio) dropped 0.9% to $110.97; BHP Group (BHP) fell 0.67% to $42.72. South32 (S32) fell 0.85% to $4.63.

Consumer Staples stocks were another big loser as Graincorp (GNC) fell 2.9% to $9.71, Costa Group (CGC) fell 2.2% to $3.09, and Woolworths (WOW) fell 2.15% to $34.13. Coles fell 2.15% to %17.61.

A mixed day for the finance sector. Westpac (WBC) added 1.8% to $23.96, while the other majors fell led by Commonwealth Bank (CBA) which dropped 0.55% to $105.59, National Australia Bank (NAB) fell 2.4% to $31.59, ANZ fell by 0.1% to $25.62.

The price of gold has slumped back below $1850, taking local gold stocks with it. Northern Star (NST) fell 2.4% to $8.89, Newcrest Mining (NCM) fell 2% to $24.76, Silver Lake Resources (SLR) added 2% to $1.55, Evolution Mining fell 0.65% to $3.79.  

Artificial intelligence data services company Appen (APX) soared ~30% to $8.27 after becoming the target of a A$1.2 billion unsolicited takeover proposal from Telus International. Before the bid, Appen had fallen 43% year to date. Elsewhere Sezzle (SZL), added 6.1% to $0.52, Tyro Payments (TYR) added 5.3% to $1.04, Zip (ZIP) added 2.87% to $0.87c. Wisetech Global (WTC) added 2.6% to $40.89.

A mixed day for Lithium miners, Lake Resources (LKE) added 1.75% to $1.47, Allkem (AKE) added 1.65% to $13.53, Pilbara Minerals (PLS) lifted 1% to $2.80. Vulcan Energy (VUL) fell 1% to $7.18, and Liontown Resources (LTR) fell 0.8% to $1.29.

Technically, the failure of the ASX200 to break above critical resistance at 7200 yet again today brings under review our preferred view for a rally towards 7300. Instead, while below 7200, the risks are rising for a retest of support and range lows 6950/6750 area.

 

ASx200 Daily Chart 26th of May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 26th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: How will Big Tech stocks perform in Q2?
Today 08:45 AM
The Week Ahead: Debt ceiling to keep a lid on risk appetite
Today 08:25 AM
Trend trading: strategies, indicators and examples
Today 08:00 AM
GBP/USD, Oil outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:52 AM
Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets calm, Regional Bank drama continues
Yesterday 04:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Graphic of trading data chart
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
By:
Matt Simpson
March 30, 2023 03:32 AM
    Research
    Australian households played a classic spread trade in December
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 14, 2023 01:49 AM
      Research
      The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
        Research
        AU inflation – a report to match Australia’s (hot) weather
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 25, 2023 01:38 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.