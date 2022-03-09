ASX200 Afternoon Wrap 9th of March 2022

March 9, 2022 8:24 AM
1 views
Australian flag

 

The unexpected recovery comes following news that both the U.S and the U.K. would ban Russian oil imports and a pledge by E.U. leaders to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by year-end. Collectively the announcements have the potential to deliver the fatal economic blow needed to bring President Putin’s war machine to its knees.

In a move that bodes well for the tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wall Street this evening, the S&P/ASX200 Info Tech Sector added 3.19%. Block (SQ2) closed +5.89% higher at $141.20, Appen Ltd (APX) added 1.93% to close at $6.88, and Zip Co Ltd (Z1P) finished the day 1.24% higher at $1.63. 

Recovering from an untidy session yesterday and buoyed by crude oil futures holding above $125, the S&P/ASX200 Energy Sector closed 0.14% higher. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added 0.82% to close at $33.25. Beach Energy (BPT) closed flat at $1.70, while Santos (STO) fell 0.50% to close at $7.82.

A better day as well for the S&P/ ASX200 Financial Sector, which added 1.53% supported by another round of patient forward guidance from RBA Governor Philip Lowe. The Commonwealth Bank (CBA) was again the best performer closing 1.71% higher at $97.72, Westpac (WBC) added 1.66%, National Australia Bank (NAB) added 1.50%, ANZ added 1.19%, and Macquarie Group (MQG) closed 1.52% higher at $178.37.

Bullion traded as high as $2070 overnight, just $5 short of its August 2020. The market continues to embrace gold as a hedge against inflation, equity market volatility, and the war in Ukraine. Reflecting this, gold mining stocks enjoyed a good day, including Newcrest Mining (NCM) +1.9%, Northern Star Resources (NST) 0.7% and Evolution Mining (EVN) +1.81%.

Technically, the ASX200 formed a bullish engulfing candle from a band of support 6970/60 area. Providing this support level continues to hold it bodes well for the ASX200 to retest the 7200 resistance level in coming sessions.

ASX200 Daily Chart 9th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 9th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Gold Crude Oil Commodities

Latest market news

Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
Today 06:06 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
Today 04:14 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
Today 03:19 PM
Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
Today 02:00 PM
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
Today 01:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 13, 2023
Today 12:50 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
By:
Matt Simpson
November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Australian flag
      The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2022 01:49 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.