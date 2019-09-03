AUD Rebounds On Softer Growth AUDUSD GBPAUD

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 4, 2019 12:35 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

AUD Rebounds On Softer Growth | AUD/USD, GBP/AUD

Despite the multi-year low for annual GDP, it came in around expectations to help lift the Aussie from its lows.

Q3 GDP

  • 1.4% YoY
  • 0.5% MoM

Yesterday we noted that RBA removed any reference to GDP levels in their August statement, which appears to have been a shrewd move. Previously they had pencilled in growth to be ‘around’ 2.5% for 2019; currently average growth for 2019 is just 1.6%, both way below their forecast and trend. Moreover, with annualised growth at just 1.4%, GDP is its lowest since Q3 2009 and clearly beneath trend. Whilst markets are pricing in the potential for a cut this year, they’re still not confident of a cut at their next meeting. That said, expectations for a cut would likely be brought forward if employment data disappoints on the 19th of September.


For now, AUD/USD is enjoying its corrective rebound and hit a 6-day high simply because GDP hit expectations. Moreover, the USD rally has hit a speed bump following yesterday’s ISM contraction, which is allowing the Aussie a little more headroom.

  • Yesterday’s bullish outside day suggests an interim low could be in place, and intraday bulls could seek long positions towards 0.6832 resistance.
  • For now, we favour current price action to be corrective against the bearish trend and possible part of a flat correction (between 0.6677 and 0.6832)
  • This could allow bears to fade into moves below 0.6832 on the daily chart. A momentum shift around these levels (ie a strong rejection of the level) suggests the correction is over and AUD/USD could head for a break to new lows


Brexit woes continue to weaken the British pound overall, yet headline risks remain for both directions. That said, the daily structure on GBP/AUD suggests we’ve seen the end of a correction and could be headed back towards the 1.7562 low (and possible lower if the trend holds.

  • The daily trend remains bearish below 1.8336, although the break of its correction line suggests its ready to resume its downtrend
  • 1.8000 is a pivotal level, being a round number and having acted as support and resistance previously, so we’d seek bearish setups beneath this 1.8000
  • This could allow bears to fade into intraday rallies below 1.8000, or wait for a break of yesterday’s low before assuming trend continuation.
  • Once caveat with the broken correction line is that we’ve not seen a daily close beneath it, even though current prices are below it. So, one could use a daily close as added confirmation it has broken out.

Related tags: Forex Australia GDP

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
Yesterday 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
Yesterday 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
Yesterday 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Yesterday 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 8, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 8, 2023 01:42 PM
      Research
      Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 7, 2023 02:24 PM
        Research
        EUR/USD forecast: Some stability
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 7, 2023 12:01 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.