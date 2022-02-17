DAX: Choppy trade continues, strong support at 14800

The DAX has seen choppy trading as investors jump from one Russia, Ukraine headline to another. Strong support is seen at 14,800.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 17, 2022 12:45 PM
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Moves higher lack momentum

The DAX has seen choppy trading this week as investors jump from one Russia, Ukraine headline to the next. Risk sentiment has been on a roller coaster ride as the world watches to see what Putin does next.

The DAX has been particularly vulnerable to the geopolitical instability falling to an eight-month low earlier this week. Whilst Germany is usually the first place that investors put their money to work in the eurozone, it stands to reason that it would be the first place for money to be pulled out of as well.

Then there is also the question of energy. Europe is overly reliant on energy from Russia. Should the West put sanctions on Russia, these would inevitably mean higher energy prices for Europe, including Germany. Even if the sanction weren’t placed on oil, there is a good chance that Russia would restrict energy supply to Europe in retaliation. This could not only impact growth in German, as well a wider Europe, but could also lift inflation further.

And then there is the question of palladium. Russia is a key producer of palladium, which is used in catalytic converters and raises concerns for the German automobile industry.

Where next for the Dax?

The DAX rose to an all time high of 16300 at the end of last year, a level which was refreshed again at the start of 2022. However, since then the price has been trending lower

The price trades below a falling trend line dating back to early-January and trades below its 50 & 200 sma suggesting that the overall bias is bearish, even if it has been rather choppy. Whilst there have been several attempts at a push higher, buyers don’t have the same momentum from the previous push, resulting in a series of lower highs.

That said, on the downside there are a couple of important levels which are offering support. Firstly 15,000, with any breakthrough here opening the door to 14800, a major strong support that has been in place since May last year. A break below here could spark a large move lower.

It would take a close above 15600 the 50 and 200 sma for the bulls to pick up momentum towards 16000 and 16300. However, given the fundamental picture this could be a challenging move.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax Indices
Latest market news
View more news
USD/CHF analysis: Does this head and shoulders have legs?
Today 01:53 AM
Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large
Today 12:00 AM
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 08:18 PM
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Charge Uptrend Support
Yesterday 07:27 PM
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (NOV 2024)
Yesterday 05:12 PM
S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin
Yesterday 04:34 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
USD/CHF analysis: Does this head and shoulders have legs?
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:53 AM
    Uptrend
    Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:00 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 08:18 PM
        US_flag_G_Washington
        Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Charge Uptrend Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 07:27 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.