Earnings Play Lululemon Athletica

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 4, 2020 1:20 PM
11 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday, after market, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is expected to release second quarter EPS of $0.55 compared to $0.96 last year on sales of approximately $844.1 million vs. $883.4 million a year earlier. The company designs athletic accessories and apparel, and its expected move based on front-month options is 11.0%. The last time the company reported earnings it fell 3.8%.

Looking at a daily chart, Lululemon's stock price has been rising in an uptrend since mid-March. On Wednesday, September 2nd, Lulu reached an all-time high of 399.90, where price action formed a doji candle before pulling back. The RSI shows bearish momentum and is currently sitting below its neutrality area at roughly 45. On Friday morning, price broke below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) with a large price drop, a possible warning sign. Price will likely fall further and find support at the 325.00, as dip buyers could be looking for a late entry on the uptrend. Price will probably consolidate and chop around between 374.00 and 325.00. If price breaks below the 325.00 support level, price will most likely decline to the next support level at 284.00. If price can manage to hold above 325.00, it could potentially break out to the upside of 374.00 and advance to retest the record high just below 400.00. However, given the two consecutive large down days on the S&P 500 and the sell off in the tech sector, the bullish sentiment could be shifting.     

Chart of Lululemon Athletica earnings. Published in September 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities earnings Trade

Latest market news

Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
Today 06:06 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
Today 04:14 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
Today 03:19 PM
Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
Today 02:00 PM
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
Today 01:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 13, 2023
Today 12:50 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Today 02:00 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 13, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:50 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK economy contracts in May – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 07:13 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 12, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:57 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.