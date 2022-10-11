FTSE, pound and bonds undermined on UK financial stability concerns

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 11, 2022 12:46 PM
31 views
downtrend chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

If you want to know whether the Bank of England’s latest intervention to fix the UK’s rising borrowing costs is working or whether investors have the confidence that the government knows what it is doing, just look no further than a simple chart of the FTSE, GBP/USD or UK bonds. They are all pointing lower. Hint: that is not good. The FTSE could revisit its March low soon.

Inflation is soaring and borrowing costs are rising. Sometimes spending your way out of trouble is going to cause an even bigger problem down the line. And that is precisely what the markets are worried about.

Investors fear that the UK government is borrowing too much and that it won’t be able to balance its books. Indeed, economists argue that instead of spending, the government should be concentrating on cuts. The economy will not be strong enough to generate the extra tax revenue the government hopes it will get to plug in the deficit. In fact, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has found that the UK government will need to spend £60bn less per year by 2026-27 in order to put the country’s finances on a sustainable path.

Unless something changes fundamentally to boost investor confidence in the UK, investors’ required rate of return (i.e., yields) on the bonds they hold from the UK government will continue to rise. Which is why bond prices have been falling (as yields move inversely with bond prices). So, the BoE is stepping in to try and fix the problem by buying government bonds, in order to depress yields. Today the Bank again warned of a risk to the UK's financial stability, as it stepped in again to buy more government debt and stabilise markets amid rising concerns about pension funds.

The BoE's latest intervention to stem a collapse in the bond market involves purchasing inflation-linked debt until the end of the week. This is "a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions," says the Bank. The rewed warning and latest intervention goes to show how concerned the central bank is about the risk to UK's financial stability.

But despite its latest efforts, markets are uncertain over how the BoE will achieve an "orderly end" to its emergency bond buying scheme this week. Traders might wait for the BoE to step aside, and then punish bonds – and the pound – once again. I reckon the BoE needed to keep the bond buying programme a bit longer, and without pre-committing to a specific end date, for the plan to have worked better. It could be that they will realise they made a mistake and re-assess the situation again later this week.

But for now, their efforts are not working as well as they had hoped. As yields on government debt remain near pre-intervention levels, investors have continued to sell the pound and UK stocks, although the latter is also affected by investor dislike of holding equities on a global scale.

As a result of the above macro concerns, and the stock market’s continued bearish price action, the FTSE could revisit its March low of 6762 soon.

UK100

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Indices UK indices FTSE FTSE 100 Trade Ideas BOE

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
Today 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
Today 08:09 AM
GBP/USD forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:27 AM
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook: Yen high on CPI and talk of YCC change
Today 04:28 AM
The Week Ahead: AU inflation, BOJ meeting, US PCE and GDP on tap
Today 02:32 AM
Indices flat, Gold shines as we wait for a rate rise in May
Yesterday 06:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Congress building
S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall as Tesla margins drop, jobless claims rise
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:05 PM
    Research
    The Hang Seng rises on soft inflation data from China
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 11, 2023 02:38 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX retests key 12,900 level
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 5, 2023 07:13 PM
        Screen showing share price of 22,450
        How to use the CAPE ratio to evaluate long term stock performance
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 4, 2023 06:08 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.