How could the FTSE open after Brexit deal

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 24, 2020 12:52 PM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The deal
After 4.5 years of wrangling a Brexit trade deal has finally been reached. The agreement is not yet sealed, and it still needs to be formally ratified by both sides. However, a swift and efficient ratification is expected. So far there have been no major signs of discontent from the UK backbenchers.

The deal provides for zero tariffs and zero quotas and is expected to give a boost to the UK economy at a time when it is facing a double dip recession. However, this doesn’t include financial services and the service sector limiting its benefits.
GBP/USD tepid reaction
The market reaction has been tepid. GBP/USD rallied just shy of 1% in the previous session and is holding earlier gains of 0.3%. However, its reaction post deal announcement has been a whimper at best as the agreement was priced in. Let’s not forget that GBP/USD rallied over 3% in November & 1.7% in December in part thanks to Brexit deal optimism.

FTSE rises pre-announcement
The FTSE 250, which is more domestically focused rallied 1.2% hitting a 10 month high. The international FTSE 100  closed prior to the announcement but extended yesterday’s gains in early trade closing up 0.1%. Stocks linked to the economic health of the economy benefitted the most with banks and house builders dominating once again the FTSE leader board.

The FTSE cash market is now closed until Tuesday morning. Trading could well be choppy on the open, particularly given the illiquid conditions and that covid’s grim outlook could muscle in on Brexit optimism over the extended break.

Where next for the FTSE?
The cleaning up of the Brexit saga will bring some relief to investors. However, the immediate reaction in FTSE futures has been one of buy the rumour sell the fact. 

FTSE futures are -0.4%, although continue to trade within an ascending channel dating back to early November. The index is testing its 20 sma but trades above its 50 and 100 sma suggesting a medium term bullish bias. 

A break below the 20 sma at 6490 could see the FTSE decline towards the lower band of the ascending channel at 6435. A break down of this level could open the door to 6300 horizontal support which has offered support since early November and then 6245 December low and 50 sma.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 6536 today's high, prior to 6600 (high 18th Dec) before 6645 (December high) prior to 6850 (March high).

Learn more about trading indices.

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
Yesterday 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Yesterday 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Yesterday 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Yesterday 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Serco share price jumps after raising outlook
By:
Joshua Warner
June 29, 2023 07:15 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Tensions rise between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 28, 2023 07:14 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: AB Foods shares rise as it lifts outlook
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 26, 2023 07:15 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: UK retail sales and consumer confidence improve
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 23, 2023 07:14 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.