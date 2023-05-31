S&P 500 analysis: Stocks fall as growth worries intensify

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 5:42 PM
9 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US markets have remained downbeat a couple of hours into the US session, after futures had tracked Asian and European markets lower. The short-term S&P 500 analysis appeared bearish but confirmation was needed to tip the balance in the bears’ favour.

Why are stocks falling?

While optimism about a debt deal had helped to lift sentiment on Wall Street in recent days, the pressure has been growing from other sources. Chief among them is China where economic activity is faltering. Overnight we had another poor showing from China where the manufacturing sector PMI weakened to 48.8, the lowest since December. From the US we have also had a very poor Chicago PMI, which missed expectations by a mile with a print of 40.4 vs. 47.1 eyed. This puts Thursday’s publication of the ISM manufacturing PMI into focus as concerns about global factory output continue to rise.

With the markets struggling around the world, Wall Street, which has been relatively immune to China’s weakening story so far, is starting to show a few cracks underneath the surface. Friday’s big rally seems like a distant memory already. When China sneezes, Asia tends to catch a cold and we have already seen big falls for antipodean currencies and stocks. On Tuesday, a gauge of Chinese shares traded in Hong Kong fell into a bear market. Overnight, the Hang Seng index also extended its losses to 20% below recent highs, putting it officially in a bear territory. China’s weakness has weighed heavily on European markets because of the fact the nation is a big export destination for European companies, from luxury brands to carmakers.

 

Until now, A.I. optimism has kept tech stocks supported while other sectors have not done so well, albeit not too poorly either thanks to optimism over a debt deal being achieved soon. However, the increasing probability of another Fed rate hike in June is something that could hold markets back here.

 

Technical outlook: S&P analysis

 

At the time of writing, the S&P 500 was testing a key level of potential support around 4167, resistance from Thursday of last week before it was taken out by a big rally on Friday. If that rally was genuine, then you would expect to see the bulls defend Friday’s gains. A recovery from around this level should not be ruled.

 

However, if support here breaks down decisively then the odds of the market going on to break Friday’s low would increase. Should we see a move below Friday’s low at 4137 then that would create our first lower low, and thus provide a key bearish reversal signal. For, if the Spoos were to move there, we will also have a breakdown from a wedge pattern to the downside.

 

Until such a breakdown happens, let’s remain very vigilant, as despite all the odds, the US markets have continually failed the bears this year.

S&P 500 analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices US 500 SPX 500 Stocks

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Broadcom stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 03:34 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks drop on China
Today 01:29 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge lower ahead of debt ceiling vote, jobs data
Today 01:10 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:00 PM
DAX, USD/JPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:43 AM
FTSE 100 hits 2 month low as Chinese data and US debt ceiling woes bite
Today 07:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
S&P 500 analysis: Stocks fall as growth worries intensify
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:42 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Broadcom stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 03:34 PM
      Research
      DAX outlook: Stocks drop on China
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 01:29 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge lower ahead of debt ceiling vote, jobs data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 01:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.