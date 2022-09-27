S&P 500 reaches new lows for 2022

September 27, 2022 10:06 PM
45 views

On January 4th the S&P 500 reached a record high of 4820.2.  Today, the large cap index made a new low for the year, reaching an intra-day low of 3620.2, a fall of nearly 25% so far this year!  The new low came on the back of soaring yields, not just in the US, but around the world.  The US 10-year yield traded to its highest level since 2010, just 1 basis point below 4%.  The UK 10-year Gilt reached as high as 4.5% after only being at 3.24% on Thursday!  This was the highest level since 2008.  And the German 10-year Bund reached its highest level since 2011, at 2.255%.  In addition, central bankers were out in force over the last few days talking up interest rates.  Today, the Fed’s Bullard said that “we have a serious inflation problem in the US and the credibility of inflation-targeting regime is at risk”.   The BOE’s Pill said that it’s” hard not to draw conclusions that we will need significant monetary policy response” and that the “fiscal news requires a significant policy response”. And yesterday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said she expects interest rates to rise further over the next several meetings. 

On June 16th, the S&P 500 made a low of 3638.8. The large cap index then bounced in an ascending wedge pattern to horizontal resistance and the 200-Day Moving Average near 4308.6 on August 16th.  Since then, the S&P 500 has been moving lower in an AB=CD fashion as the index retraced 100% of the previous move.  Yesterday, the move continued lower, and price reached a the new yearly low today at 3620.2.

20220927 spx500 daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X 

Based on the ending descending wedge of the current move, one would think that the stocks should bounce higher of the wedge.  Notice that the RSI is diverging with price on the 240-minute timeframe.  If the S&P 500 does bounce from current levels, the first resistance is horizontal resistance at 3825.4.  Above there, price can move to the 100% retracement of the descending wedge and the highs of September 21st at 3913.8, then the highs from September 13th at 4160.3.  However, if the move continues lower, first support is at the highs of September 2020 at 3587.8, then the highs from October 2020 at 3550.4.  Below there, the S&P 500 can fall all the way to the lows of November 2020 near 3233.8.

20220927 spx500 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With central bank hawks on the wires and bond yields soaring to decade highs, the S&P 500 (among other stock indices) moved to new lows on the year today.  Will it continue?  The technical look like the index is going to bounce. However, if yields continue to move higher, it is possible for the large cap index to continue to move lower on the year!

Related tags: Trade Ideas Stock indices Indices US SP 500 Yields

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
Yesterday 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
Yesterday 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
Yesterday 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Yesterday 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:14 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 11:59 AM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 10:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: UK stocks muted in wake of US gains, mild China CPI
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.