Preliminary January Manufacturing & Service sector PMI data due both for UK & US. Given the aUK lockdown the service sector data is expected to show a deeper contraction.

GBP/USD technical analysis

After pushing beyond 1.37 overnight GBP/USD is trending lower. The pair trades -0.4% at 1.3665 at the time of writing.

Yet despite today’s pullback, GBP/USD continues to trade above its 20 & 50 sma on the 4 hour chart. Furthermore is remains comfortably within the ascending channel pattern dating back to early October pointing to an established bullish trend.

Immediate horizontal support is being tested at 1.3665a break through here could see 1.36 20 sma and round number tested, prior to 1.3560 lower band of the ascending channel.



On the upside the overnight swing high of 1.3745 is the level to beat. Any follow through buying could help lift the pair to 1.38.




