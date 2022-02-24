US open: Stocks plummet as Russia invades

Stocks are set for a deeply lower open, with the Nasdaq nearing bear territory. Oil hits $100.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 24, 2022 3:18 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -2.3% at 32390

S&P futures -2.3% at 4128

Nasdaq futures -2.8% at 13130

In Europe

FTSE -3% at 7252

Dax -5.05% at 13886

Euro Stoxx -4.7% at 3785

 

Will the Nasdaq enter a bear market?

US stocks are set to get slammed on the open as risk sentiment hits the floor. News that Russia is invading Ukraine has sparked a swift flight out of riskier assets and into safe havens.

Whilst the likes of gold, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc are surging higher, stocks are tumbling with the Nasdaq bearing the brunt of the move.

It’s difficult to imagine that Putin will back off from here. The West are set to announce harsh sanctions which could have implications for global growth.

Moreover, the surging energy prices feed into the inflation story. With inflation at 7.5% the last thing the US needs is higher fuel prices. Maybe we will see US – Iran negotiations move faster towards the conclusion now?

On the data from US GDP was upwardly revised to 7.2% in Q4 on an annualized basis, up from 6.9%. The good news was completely ignored by investors who are focused on the broader risk sentiment story as the world faces a potential war in Europe as well as sky high inflation. There doesn’t appear much to be optimistic about currently.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq continues to trend lower heading towards 20% loses from its November high, after taking out a key support at 13700. The index trades below its 50 & 100 sma and the 50 crossed below the 100 sma in a bearish signal. The RSI is supportive of further losses which it remains out of oversold territory. The selloff appears to have found some support on the 100-week sma just above the key psychological level of 13000. Sellers would need to break this level down in order to attack 12950 the May ’21 low and 12500 the March ’21 low. Buyers would need to retake 13700 to negate the near term drop before eyeing resistance at 14000.

nasdaq chart

FX markets USD rallies, EUR tumbles

USD is surging higher on safe haven flows. It appears that the USD has finally woken up to the Russian threat. The greenback had failed to pick up much is any safe haven bid over the past few weeks. The USD index trades at the highest level since January 31st and is attempting to make a higher high.

EUR/JPY has fallen to a two-month low as the Japanese yen is supported by safe haven flows whilst the euro, which is exposed to Russia, through energy supplies to Europe, banking and trade, is trading heavily under pressure. The pair hi a low of 127.92 although has risen slightly off that level to 128.30.

GBP/USD -1.25% at 1.3372

EUR/USD -1.15% at 1.1117

Looking ahead

15:30 EIA crude oil inventories

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Russia USD Oil Commodities Nasdaq Indices Russia Ukraine conflict
Latest market news
View more news
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Yesterday 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Yesterday 10:13 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Russia articles

Rocket taking off on a bright day
Natural Gas ekes out all-time highs
By:
May 3, 2022 06:27 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Natural Gas soars to highest level since October on new EU sanctions
    By:
    April 5, 2022 02:53 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD/RUB back to pre-invasion levels; watch USD/PLN and USD/HUF
      By:
      March 30, 2022 05:33 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        Talks of a ceasefire spark US Dollar selloff
        By:
        March 29, 2022 03:41 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.