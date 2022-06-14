US PPI not much help in trying to decide between 50bps and 75bps from the Fed

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
June 14, 2022 5:07 PM
42 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

All eyes were on the PPI print this morning, as it offered one last inflation data point for the Fed to use when determining whether it should hike rates by 50bps or 75bps.  (See our FOMC Preview here).  However, the results of the print didn’t provide the markets with any new clues to help decide which it will be.  US May PPI was 10.8% YoY, a tick under expectations and unchanged from April’s print.  In addition, the Core PPI for May came in lower than consensus at 8.3% YoY vs 8.6% YoY expected and 8.8% YoY in April.  The Core measure, which excludes food and energy, shows that although the 10.8% headline print is high, much of the PPI inflation is from the Core.

USD/JPY has been on a mission since the beginning of June to take out the 135.00 level, and yesterday, price reached a high of 135.19.  The pair had been in an uptrend since early March when it turned higher and reached a near-term high of 130.81 on May 9th.  USD/JPY then pulled back in a descending wedge formation and held about the 50 Day Moving Average near 126.31.  At the end of May, the pair broke out of the descending wedge pattern and continued on its way higher to 135.19 yesterday, taking out multiple Fibonacci levels and horizontal resistance levels along the way.  The pair is trading near its highest levels since 1998!

 

20220614 usdjpy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240- minute timeframe, USD/JPY has pulled back from yesterday’s new highs in a symmetrical triangle, as Japanese officials talked down the exchange rate.  However, price only pulled back to 133.59 and has been trading within the triangle pattern since. First resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel near 134.67.   Above there, the pair can move back to the June 13th highs at 139.19.  The next level of resistance isn’t until horizontal resistance dating to 1998 at 137.43. However, if the pair turns lower (i.e., less hawkish FOMC or more jawboning from Japanese officials), the pair could move lower.  First support is at the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the pattern near 133.85, then the lows from June 13th at 133.59.  Below there, price can fall to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of May 9th to the highs of June 13th, near 131.90. 20220614 usdjpy 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With PPI providing no further guidance to help markets decide if the Fed will hike rates by 50bps or 75bps, USD/JPY is trading in a tight range today.  The pair has been trading more with US rates and the US Dollar lately, rather than following stock indices lower. Therefore, if the Fed hikes 75bps or is hawkish, watch for USD/JPY to continue higher.  However, if the Fed only hikes 50bps or is less hawkish, the pair may pull back.  Until then, it seems markets may be in waiting mode.

 



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex PPI USD/JPY

Latest market news

European Open: BOE and SNB could be live meetings today
Today 05:55 AM
Are US deposits safe? Don’t bank on it Nasdaq bulls
Today 01:44 AM
FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
Yesterday 06:57 PM
Suderman Says: Rates up as expected, but peak in sight?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Algorithmic trading guide for beginners
Yesterday 02:00 PM
US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: BOE and SNB could be live meetings today
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:55 AM
    Federal reserve Eagle
    Are US deposits safe? Don’t bank on it Nasdaq bulls
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:44 AM
      Research
      GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:01 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 11:57 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.