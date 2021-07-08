In today’s video we focus on a pivotal level for today’s session for the S&P 500, AUD/JPY and USD/CHF.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4320.82 (-0.86%), 08 July 2021
- Real Estate (-0.077%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-1.9%) was the weakest
- All 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 5 out of the 11 sectors underperformed the S&P 500
- 334 (66.14%) stocks advanced and 171 (33.86%) declined
- 90.3% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 49.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 54.06% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 0.20% - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N)
- + 0.19% - Nucor Corp (NUE.N)
- + 0.18% - Carmax Inc (KMX.N)
Underperformers:
- -4.67% - Xilinx Inc (XLNX.OQ)
- -4.60% - Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.OQ)
- -4.31% - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN.OQ)
