July 9, 2021 1:24 AM
In today’s video we focus on a pivotal level for today’s session for the S&P 500, AUD/JPY and USD/CHF.  

 

S&P 500: Market Internals

Chart and table comparing S&P500 performance vs other popular sectors. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

S&P 500: 4320.82 (-0.86%), 08 July 2021

  • Real Estate (-0.077%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-1.9%) was the weakest
  • All 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors underperformed the S&P 500
  • 334 (66.14%) stocks advanced and 171 (33.86%) declined
  • 90.3% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 49.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 54.06% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 0.20%   -  Oracle Corp  (ORCL.N) 
  • + 0.19%   -  Nucor Corp  (NUE.N) 
  • + 0.18%   -  Carmax Inc  (KMX.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -4.67%   -  Xilinx Inc  (XLNX.OQ) 
  • -4.60%   -  Marketaxess Holdings Inc  (MKTX.OQ) 
  • -4.31%   -  Penn National Gaming Inc  (PENN.OQ) 
