What does the US dollar have to say about gold ?

November 17, 2021 4:51 AM
19 views
Gold trading

 

Generally speaking, a lower U.S. dollar and lower yields are supportive of a higher gold price. Last week the breakdown in real yields was a key factor behind our long gold trade suggestion in this article here (long gold at an average of $1845).

Although 10 year real yields have bounced from -117bp to -110bp in recent sessions, resistance is viewed at -100bp, where they broke down from in early November. As such negative real yields are likely to remain supportive of gold in the medium term.

However, should the U.S. dollar continue to power higher, it would be a significant setback to last week's break higher in gold.

Using the U.S dollar index, the DXY, as our barometer for U.S. dollar directionality, after an impressive rally over the past week, the DXY index is currently testing the resistance coming from the top of the upward sloping trend channel near 96.00.

Further reinforcing the importance of resistance near 96.00, the 50% retracement of the entire down move from the March 2020 102.99 high to the January 89.20 low is at 96.10.

It will be a surprise if the DXY index doesn't at the very least see a modest retracement from the 96.00/10 resistance zone in coming sessions and, by doing so, allow gold to consolidate its break higher and keep it on track for a test of resistance at $1916.

Aware that should the DXY see a sustained break and close above 96.10/00, it would likely see gold fallback towards interim support near $1800. To protect against this, we suggest tightening stops on our long gold trade idea to break even at $1845.

 

Gold daily chart 17th of November

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 17th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Gold DXY US Dollar Forex

Latest market news

WTI Crude Oil rally stalls below resistance, ASX 200 to hold above 7k?
Today 10:31 PM
Russell 2000 ahead in lackluster market
Today 07:06 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
Today 04:20 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Double Top or Pause at 1.2850?
Today 02:35 PM
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks broadly flat ahead of a key week
Today 01:07 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Dollar bulls not done yet
Today 12:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
By:
Matt Simpson
May 11, 2023 03:03 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      Gold forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 3, 2023 07:42 AM
        Research
        Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 20, 2023 01:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.