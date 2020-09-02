02 09 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 2, 2020 3:21 AM
6 views
Uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.2% and Germany's DAX 30 added 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 sank 1.7%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
61% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
42% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 48% Monday (below the 20D moving average).
50% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 54% Monday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.4pt to 27.12, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Retail, Chemicals, Technology
3mths relative low: Telecom

Europe Best 3 sectors
technology, basic resources, real estate

Europe worst 3 sectors
travel & leisure, banks, media


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 1bp to -0.4% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 0bp to -26bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Jul Retail Sales YoY, exp.: 5.9%
GE 07:00: Jul Retail Sales MoM, exp.: -1.6%
UK 07:00: Aug Nationwide Housing Prices YoY, exp.: 1.5%
UK 07:00: Aug Nationwide Housing Prices MoM, exp.: 1.7%
EC 10:00: Jul PPI MoM, exp.: 0.7%
EC 10:00: Jul PPI YoY, exp.: -3.7%
GE 10:40: 5-Year Bobl auction, exp.: -0.72%
UK 15:30: BoE Broadbent speech
UK 16:30: BoE Haldane speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD fell 1.1909 and GBP/USD slipped to 1.3380. USD/JPY bounced to 106.05. AUD/USD dropped to 0.7352. This morning, official data showed that the Australian economy contracted 6.3% on year in the second quarter (-5.1% expected).

Spot gold slid to $1,966 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Computacenter, a computer services provider, released a trading update: "The successful trading performance seen in the first half of the year has continued for the first two months of the second half.  As we consolidate our forecasts for the rest of the year, it has become clear to the Board that the likely out turn for the year as a whole will be materially above the Board's previous expectations as set out in the Group's Trading Update Statement announced on 22 July 2020."

Kingspan, a building materials company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.
From a daily point of view, the share is supported by a rising trend line drawn since March. In addition, the 50DMA is playing a support role below the stock. Above the previous top of July and August at 63.5E targets are set at 82.4E and 92E in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


#GERMANY#
Vonovia, a real estate group, will replace health care company Fresenius in the Euro STOXX 50 Index, effective from September 21, according to STOXX.


#FRANCE#
Pernod Ricard, an alcoholic beverages producer, will be added to the Euro STOXX 50 Index, while banking group Societe Generale and telecom Orange will be removed, effective from September 21, according to STOXX.

Pernod Ricard announced that full-year net income declined 77.0% on year to 329 million euros, citing 1 billion euros asset impairment triggered by Covid-19. Profit from recurring operations fell 12.4% to 2.26 billion euros on revenue of 8.45 billion euros, down 8.0% (-9.5% organic growth). The company proposed a dividend of 2.66 euros per share. Regarding the outlook, the company said: "For FY21, Pernod Ricard expects continued uncertainty and volatility, in particular relating to sanitary conditions and their impact on social gatherings, as well as challenging economic conditions."

BioMerieux, a biotechnology company, reported that 1H net income increased 23.0% on year to 173 million euros and operating income climbed 22.7% to 232 million euros on revenue of 1.48 billion euros, up 15.8% (+15.7% organic growth). Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "Based on the robust first-half performance and the nature of bioMerieux's business, the favorable impact on financial results is expected to continue in the second half."

Eiffage, a civil engineering construction group, was upgraded to "neutral" from "sell" at Goldman Sachs.


#SPAIN#
BBVA, a Spanish banking group, and Spanish telecom Telefonica will be removed from the Euro STOXX 50 Index, effective from September 21, according to STOXX.

Bankinter, a Spanish bank, was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.

Siemens Gamesa, a wind turbine manufacturer, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.


#BENELUX#
Adyen, a Dutch payment company, and internet group Prosus will be added to the Euro STOXX 50 Index, effective from September 21, according to STOXX.


#ITALY#
UnipolSai, an insurance company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.


#SWITZERLAND#
Credit Suisse, a banking group, issued a statement in response to the announcement by Swiss regulator Finma: "Credit Suisse takes note of the decision announced today by Finma to open enforcement proceedings in the context of the 'observation matter'. Credit Suisse will continue to fully cooperate with Finma." Previously, Finma appointed an independent auditor to investigate Credit Suisse in the context of observation activities, which raised various compliance issues.


#FINLAND#
Kone, an engineering company based in Finland, will be added to the Euro STOXX 50 Index, effective from September 21, according to STOXX.


EX-DIVIDEND
Linde Plc (LIN): $0.963
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:25 AM
EUR/USD, WTI crude oil tread water ahead of NFP: European open – 06/09/2023
Today 05:21 AM
EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
Today 02:05 AM
Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
Yesterday 09:47 PM
Yen analysis: GBP/JPY could drop if yields fell further
Yesterday 05:45 PM
A Fall Correction?
Yesterday 05:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
By:
Matt Simpson
October 3, 2023 11:10 PM
    Gold the most oversold since 2018, EUR/USD hits 2023 low
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 3, 2023 05:21 AM
      Energy
      Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 3, 2023 12:05 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 28, 2023 06:45 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.