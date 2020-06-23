. Manufacturing PMI is expected to climb to 48 from 39.8 in May, while Services PMI should increase to 46.5 from 37.5.From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, theand is capped by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its selling area. Readers may thereforebelow horizontal resistance at 99.00. The nearest support would be set at 95.70 (June bottom) and a second one would be set at 94.60 (March low) in extension.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital



