Allianz shares continue their downtrend

A consortium made up of insurers Allianz and Athora Holding is in advanced discussions to acquire Aviva's French business, Reuters reported Thursday.
The price of this activity is between 2 billion and 3 billion euros, reported Reuters citing people familiar with the matter.
The price of this activity is between 2 billion and 3 billion euros, reported Reuters citing people familiar with the matter.
From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is in a down trend thanks to the breakout of a short term rising trend line. In addition, prices escaped from a lateral consolidation channel and Bollinger bands are widening. As long as 194.8E is resistance, the bias remains bearish. Next support zone is set between 151E and 139E. Only a push above 194.8E would negate the bearish view and would call for a reversal up trend towards 212E and 232E.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
July 26, 2023 08:00 AM