On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index (-119 points or 1.09% to 10833) took a breather following a series of record closes. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159 points (+0.60%) to 26840, and the S&P 500 added 5.5 points (+0.17%) to 3257.
S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Energy (+6.15%), Banks (+3.55%) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (+1.7%) sectors performed the best, while Software & Services (-1.17%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (-0.98%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-0.86%) sectors lagged behind.
Energy companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +10.96%), Devon Energy (DVN +10.52%) and Apache (APA +9.56%) were top gainers, boosted by rallying oil prices.
Investors are awaiting earnings reports of Tesla (TSLA -4.54%) and Microsoft (MSFT -1.35%) due later today.
On the technical side, about 51.8% (53.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 77.0% (81.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.
European stocks closed in positive territory. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.32%. Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.96%, France's CAC 40 added 0.22%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 0.606% from 0.615% Monday.
Spot gold price soared $24.00 (+1.3%) to $1,841 an ounce, the highest close since September 2011. At the same time, spot silver rocketed 7.0% to close at $21.31 an ounce, the highest level in more than six years.
U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) jumped 2.8% to settle at $41.96 a barrel.
On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.6% on day to 95.15, posting a three-day decline.
EUR/USD rose 0.8% to 1.1533, the highest level since January last year. European Union leaders have reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package.
GBP/USD climbed 0.5% to 1.2730, up for a third straight session.
USD/JPY lost 0.4% to 106.85.
AUD/USD surged 1.7% to 0.7131, the highest level since April 2019, and NZD/USD jumped 1.0% to a six-month high of 0.6643.
S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Energy (+6.15%), Banks (+3.55%) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (+1.7%) sectors performed the best, while Software & Services (-1.17%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (-0.98%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-0.86%) sectors lagged behind.
Energy companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +10.96%), Devon Energy (DVN +10.52%) and Apache (APA +9.56%) were top gainers, boosted by rallying oil prices.
Investors are awaiting earnings reports of Tesla (TSLA -4.54%) and Microsoft (MSFT -1.35%) due later today.
On the technical side, about 51.8% (53.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 77.0% (81.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.
European stocks closed in positive territory. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.32%. Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.96%, France's CAC 40 added 0.22%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 0.606% from 0.615% Monday.
Spot gold price soared $24.00 (+1.3%) to $1,841 an ounce, the highest close since September 2011. At the same time, spot silver rocketed 7.0% to close at $21.31 an ounce, the highest level in more than six years.
U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) jumped 2.8% to settle at $41.96 a barrel.
On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.6% on day to 95.15, posting a three-day decline.
EUR/USD rose 0.8% to 1.1533, the highest level since January last year. European Union leaders have reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package.
GBP/USD climbed 0.5% to 1.2730, up for a third straight session.
USD/JPY lost 0.4% to 106.85.
AUD/USD surged 1.7% to 0.7131, the highest level since April 2019, and NZD/USD jumped 1.0% to a six-month high of 0.6643.
Latest market news
Today 11:34 AM
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
July 31, 2023 02:20 AM
July 24, 2023 01:02 AM
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
July 10, 2023 01:20 AM