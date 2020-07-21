On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed, as the tech-heavy(-119 points or 1.09% to 10833) took a breather following a series of record closes. Meanwhile, therose 159 points (+0.60%) to 26840, and theadded 5.5 points (+0.17%) to 3257.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewEnergy (+6.15%), Banks (+3.55%) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (+1.7%) sectors performed the best, while Software & Services (-1.17%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (-0.98%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-0.86%) sectors lagged behind.such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +10.96%), Devon Energy (DVN +10.52%) and Apache (APA +9.56%) were top gainers, boosted by rallying oil prices.Investors are awaiting earnings reports ofanddue later today.On the technical side, about 51.8% (53.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 77.0% (81.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks closed in positive territory. Theadvanced 0.32%. Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.96%, France's CAC 40 added 0.22%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%.The benchmarkedged lower to 0.606% from 0.615% Monday.soared $24.00 (+1.3%) to $1,841 an ounce, the highest close since September 2011. At the same time,to close at $21.31 an ounce, the highest level in more than six years.U.S.(August) jumped 2.8% to settle at $41.96 a barrel.On the forex front, theslid 0.6% on day to 95.15, posting a three-day decline.rose 0.8% to 1.1533, the highest level since January last year. European Union leaders have reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package.climbed 0.5% to 1.2730, up for a third straight session.lost 0.4% to 106.85.surged 1.7% to 0.7131, the highest level since April 2019, and NZD/USD jumped 1.0% to a six-month high of 0.6643.