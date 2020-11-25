On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. Theto 29872, theto 3629, while theto 12152.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were surprised by an unexpected jump in weekly jobless claims. The U.S. Labor Department reported that latestRetailing (+1.05%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.47%) and Household & Personal Products (+0.41%) sectors were the best performers, while Automobiles & Components (-2.82%), Energy (-2.42%) and Materials (-1.08%) sectors lagged behind., Autodesk (ADSK +4.74%) and PayPal (PYPL +4.11%) were top gainers,, Salesforce.com (CRM -5.37%) and Ford Motor (F -3.86%) were top losers.Approximately 92% (90% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 84% (80% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that(+0.8% expected). Personal income dropped 0.7% on month in October (-0.1% expected) and personal spending rose 0.5% (+0.4% expected),(975,000 units expected).U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for theEuropean stocks also closed mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 dipped 0.08%, Germany's DAX was little changed,, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.23%.The benchmarkfrom 0.882% Tuesday.(-0.11%) to $1,805 an ounce.Oil prices were lifted by the U.S. Energy Information Administration report that crude-oil stockpiles fell 754,000 barrels last week (+225,000 barrels expected).to $45.82 a barrel.The U.S. dollar remained subdued against other major currencies, as theas it advanced 0.22% to 1.1917, the highest close since August 31.extending its rally to a fourth session.USD/JPY was little changed at 104.46, whileAUD/USD edged higher to 0.7365.