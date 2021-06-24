Asian Open New Highs US for Equities ASX 200 Holds Support

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 24, 2021 6:19 PM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Chart and table shows overnight market action of FX, Commodities and Index products. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures flat, the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,275.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 190 points (0.66%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,065.23
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 75 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,957.46

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 35.91 points (0.51%) to close at 7,109.97
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50  index rose 46.49 points (1.14%) to close at 4,122.43
  • Germany's DAX  index rose 132.84 points (0.86%) to close at 15,589.23
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 80.08 points (1.22%) to close at 6,631.15

Thursday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 322.58 points (0.95%) to close at 34,196.82
  • The S&P 500 index rose 24.65 points (0.59%) to close at 4,266.49
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 91.716 points (0.64%) to close at 14,365.96

 

US indices hit new highs on bipartisan deal:

Wall Street finished on a high note as US President Joe Biden confirmed a bipartisan Senate deal for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. Furthermore, after market closed it was confirmed that banks had passed the Fed’s stress tests which paves the way for more buybacks – another pillar of support for equity markets.

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.64% (and up 2.25% WTD) and hit a fresh record high, although take note of the bearish pinbar whilst RSI (2) hit an overbought level of 94.3 which warns of near-term exhaustion. The S&P 500 rose 0.58% (2.4% WTD) and also closed to a record high without a reversal candle and RSI (2) is not yet overbought at 85.7. 9 of its 11 sectors closed in the green led by the financial sector. The S&P 600 small cap index was the strongest mover, up 1.6% (4.7% WTD) and the Nasdaq bank index rose 1.5% (5.1% WTD). 

 

Chart analysis of S&P/ASX 100 indices . Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Futures market point to a positive open across Asia, so we may see this spill over to the ASX 200 and break its two-day losing streak. Tuesday’s large bullish inside day shows support at 7235.30, although notice that yesterday’s lower wick found support at the 20-day eMA, so as long as prices don’t drop too sharply earlier in today’s session we would seek a break above 7303.8 to suggest bullish continuation and bring 7344 resistance into view. Ultimately, our bias remains bullish above 7235.30.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

Chart shows 3-month relative performance against S&P vs ASX 200 and popular stocks. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

ASX 200: 7275.3 (-0.32%), 24 June 2021

  • Information Technology (2.07%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-1.8%) was the weakest
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 90 (45.00%) stocks advanced, 97 (48.50%) stocks declined
  • 9 hit a new 52-week high, 2 hit a new 52-week low
  • 74.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 65% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 60% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.1%   -  Redbubble Ltd  (RBL.AX) 
  • + 6.9%   -  Pro Medicus Ltd  (PME.AX) 
  • + 6.2%   -  Afterpay Ltd  (APT.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -11.2%   -  Northern Star Resources Ltd  (NST.AX) 
  • -3.69%   -  Boral Ltd  (BLD.AX) 
  • -3.63%   -  Charter Hall Group  (CHC.AX) 

 

Forex: GBP weakest major following dovish BOE

Chart shows daily % Candles (NY close) relative to ATR (10). Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

The British pound accounted for the baulk of overnight volatility after the BOE (Bank of England) were more dovish than expected. The summary of the minutes included “transitory” eight times and “temporary” 11 times regarding inflation, stamp duty and economic data in general, so they don’t appear on track to make any rash decisions, especially now the Fed are keeping rates low and sticking to their transitory guns (even if only temporarily… pun intended).

GBP was broadly weaker, five pairs were the weakest currency pairs of the 28 major and crosses we track, and 6 of their daily ranges exceeded their ATR (10). GBP)/JPY produced a bearish outside day and closed firmly back inside its 9-week range after a one-day hiatus above it. GBP/USD printed a bearish engulfing candle after topping out at 1.4000 the prior day and quickly fell to (and later beyond) our bearish downside target presented ahead of the meeting.

The US dollar index (DXY) printed a small Doji (inside candle) to show volatility remains capped ahead of CPI data tonight. We therefore expect to be in for a quiet Asian session due to lack of top-tier data scheduled for currency markets.

 

Learn how to trade forex

Commodities in holding patterns ahead of key inflation data:

Oil prices held just below their near-three year highs with WTI effectively closing flat. Prices remain supported following drawdowns in US inventories and improved economic activity for Germany.

Spot gold printed another bearish hammer, although this was a bearish inside day. Silver printed a small bullish hammer (also an inside day). It basically shows a reluctance to break higher, yet volatility is likely caped ahead of today’s Core PCE print from the US.

A hanging man candle (inverted hammer) formed below 4.450 resistance, breaking a three-day rally. Resistance levels to monitor include 4.395 (20 and 50-day eMA cross) and 4.4350 (previous support).

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

Economic calendar table shows key financial events across the world . Published in June 2021 by StoneX

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

 

Related tags: ASX Equities Indices Commodities Trade Ideas GBP Biden

Latest market news

GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM
USD/JPY: playing the range as BOJ invention threat counteracts fundamentals
Today 04:38 AM
Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Today 04:07 AM
Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
Today 02:10 AM
USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
Yesterday 07:21 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:10 AM
    Federal Reserve eagle
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 20, 2023 09:42 PM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200: pivotal week looms for Australia’s benchmark stock index
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 20, 2023 02:39 AM
        Gold bulls reclaim key levels, ASX 200 pulls back to support: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 18, 2023 10:36 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.