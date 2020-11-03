Associated British Foods pulls dividend

, a food processing and retailing company, reported that full-yearand adjusted operating profit slid 31% to 1.02 billion pounds on revenue of 13.94 billion pounds, down 12% (-11% at constant currency). The company said: ". (...) Notwithstanding the currently announced periods of restriction, we expect Primark full year sales and profit to be higher next year."

From a chartist's point of view, the downside breakout of a short term rising trend line has reinstated a bearish bias. Prices remain within a downward-sloping channel and are capped by the declining 20/50DMAs. The daily RSI (14) is below 50% and capped by a declining trend line. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Short positions below the key resistance at 1874p, with 1554p and 1400p as bearish targets. Alternatively, a break above 1874p would call for a short term recovery towards 2027p and 2200p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView