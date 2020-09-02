Barratt Developments shares boosted by cautious optimism

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 2, 2020 4:28 AM
2 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Barratt Developments, a residential property development company, posted full-year profit before tax dropped 45.9% on year to 492 million pounds on revenue of 3.42 billion pounds, down 28.2%. The company proposed a dividend of 39.4p per share, down from 73.2p per share in the prior year. 

Regarding the outlook, the company stated: “We are pleased that since the start of the new financial year we have seen our production increase, constructing the equivalent of 347 homes in the week ending 23 August 2020 and we are on track to deliver our planned output.  We expect to grow wholly owned completions to between 14,500 and 15,000 homes in FY21, and in addition around 650 completions from our joint ventures.”
 

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price remains stuck in low volatile trading range since May 2020. Bollinger bands are narrowing indicating a lack of momentum in the short term. The medium term trend remains bearish as long as the key resistance zone 611.2p – 645p is not bypassed. A slight recovery cannot be ruled out. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening short positions below the resistance zone 611.2p – 645p with 450p and 380p as targets. Alternatively, a push above the congestion zone 611.2 – 645 would call for a reversal up trend and would open a path to see 800p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Coronavirus Equities

Latest market news

S&P500 Forecasts: Stocks drop as geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 9, 2023
Today 12:13 PM
Golden week boomlet disappoints, Chinese equity markets resume on weaker note
Today 12:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Haven flows and key data makes USD/JPY Currency Pair of the Week
Today 11:45 AM
Arm stock: Wall Street sees upside potential from new strategy
Today 09:14 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:16 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.