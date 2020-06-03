ECB To Propel Dax Higher

Latest macro projections

The newest set of staff forecasts will be closely eyed given that March projections are now so desperately out of date. In April the ECB set out three scenarios, GDP declining by 5%, 8% and 12% in 2020, depending on the severity of the coronavirus crisis.





Realistically a mild hit to the economy can be ruled out and we can expect the forecast to fall between 8% -12% decline. The European Commission is forecasting -7.7% contraction.Google mobility data shows that some eurozone countries have already returned to around 80% of their January activity levels, whilst others show just a 60% return to normality. Soft indicators point to a low point in April but with activity rebounding in May. Beyond Q2 GDP forecasts will involve a large element of guess work, depending largely on the course that the virus takes and the effectiveness of the containment measures.

Inflation forecasts

April’s scenario analysts lacked any inflation forecasts and March’s are as good as irrelevant given the complete change in circumstances. Falling energy prices, rising unemployment and business closures point to falling inflation. That said, some ECB council members believe that supply chain disruptions could offer some support to prices and inflation.