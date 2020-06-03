ECB To Propel Dax Higher

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 3, 2020 8:06 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The main focus for the ECB meeting this Thursday will be the expected increase in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme even as the region shows tentative signs of recovery. However, that won’t be all traders will be looking out for from Christine Lagarde and Co.

Latest macro projections
The newest set of staff forecasts will be closely eyed given that March projections are now so desperately out of date. In April the ECB set out three scenarios, GDP declining by 5%, 8% and 12% in 2020, depending on the severity of the coronavirus crisis. 

Realistically a mild hit to the economy can be ruled out and we can expect the forecast to fall between 8% -12% decline. The European Commission is forecasting -7.7% contraction. 
Google mobility data shows that some eurozone countries have already returned to around 80% of their January activity levels, whilst others show just a 60% return to normality. Soft indicators point to a low point in April but with activity rebounding in May. Beyond Q2 GDP forecasts will involve a large element of guess work, depending largely on the course that the virus takes and the effectiveness of the containment measures.

Inflation forecasts
April’s scenario analysts lacked any inflation forecasts and March’s are as good as irrelevant given the complete change in circumstances. Falling energy prices, rising unemployment and business closures point to falling inflation. That said, some ECB council members believe that supply chain disruptions could offer some support to prices and inflation.

PEPP & scenario analysis
The ECB will have plenty more to discuss, namely the PEPP and the German constitutional court ruling. The ECB are expected to explore ways to continue its public sector purchase programme without including the Bundesbank.
As for the PEPP, the ECB are expected to decide on a significant increase to the programme which runs out in October. This programme keeps the Bundesbank on board despite the German court ruling. 

An increase in the region of €250 billion could be on the cards to top the programme up to €1 trillion and to send the message that the ECB is still supporting the economy. Under this scenario we would expect the euro to rally but remain within known ranges. The Dax could also push higher as extra stimulus would boost risk sentiment, emboldening investors to take on riskier assets. 

An increase of €500 comes with a medium probability and would send EUR/USD surging higher towards $1.13 on the unequivocal message. Again, the Dax would be expected to advance thanks to more cheap money boosting businesses.
Any hints of negative rates or disappointment surrounding PEPP, such as no action, could drag the EUR/USD lower back towards €1.11, whilst the Dax could also underperform.

Dax chart


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
Today 04:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Eye Resistance
Today 03:18 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US stocks drop after Fitch downgrade
Today 02:43 PM
StoneX Bullion Report Launched
Today 01:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Downtrend arrow
S&P 500 analysis: US stocks drop after Fitch downgrade
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:43 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 futures gap lower as Fitch downgrade their US credit rating
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:17 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
        USA flag
        S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 26, 2023 01:06 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.