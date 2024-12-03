EUR/JPY forecast: Technical Tuesday – December 3, 2024

The EUR/JPY is our featured technical chart, for not only a technical breakdown is looking increasingly likely, but the macro back backdrop makes for a bearish fundamental backdrop. In short, the euro is undermined because of Europe’s persistent economic and political challenges, while a potential rate hike from the Bank of Japan magnifies the yen's appeal. Against this backdrop, our short-term EUR/JPY forecast is bearish.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 7:30 AM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The EUR/JPY is our featured technical chart, for not only a technical breakdown is looking increasingly likely, but the macro back backdrop makes for a bearish fundamental backdrop. In short, the euro is undermined because of Europe’s persistent economic and political challenges, while a potential rate hike from the Bank of Japan magnifies the yen's appeal.  Against this backdrop, our short-term EUR/JPY forecast is bearish.

 

EUR/JPY forecast: Political and economic uncertainty risks loom for euro 

 

The euro rebounded slightly across the board amid a firmer risk tone with the DAX and S&P hitting new record highs this week. Still, FX traders are treading cautiously ahead of significant political developments in France and a packed week of US economic data, which could have indirect influence on the JPY through the bond market (i.e., should US data surprise to the upside, this should push US and global bond yields higher, which would be negative for the low-yielding assets like JPY).

 

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions are still at the forefront. Donald Trump’s recent threat of trade tariffs, slated for implementation once he assumes office in January, adds an obvious layer of pressure on the euro. Over the weekend, Trump also warned of tariffs targeting BRIC nations not aligned with the US dollar as a reserve currency. In Europe, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces mounting pressure, with his coalition government on the verge of collapse. A no-confidence vote is scheduled for tomorrow, and analysts anticipate he will struggle to retain his position. This could usher in further political instability in the eurozone’s second-largest economy, potentially weighing on the EUR/JPY forecast and undermining other euro crosses.

 

Adding to the bearish sentiment for the euro are weak economic fundamentals. Yesterday’s release of updated Eurozone PMIs showed no improvement, underscoring the region’s deepening manufacturing recession, with little sign of recovery in sight. 

 

 

Yen gains momentum amid BoJ rate hike speculation

 

The yen has been strengthening as speculation grows that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates this month. This anticipation is not only boosting the yen against the dollar but also pressuring other pairs like the GBP/JPY and AUD/JPY.

 

And it looks like speculators appear eager to capitalize on the yen’s rally, according to the latest CFTC positioning data. Last week, large speculative traders significantly increased their long positions on the yen, driven by renewed expectations of a 25 basis point rate hike by the Bank of Japan this month. Notably, these traders reduced their short positions while boosting long exposure by over 23%, adding nearly 15,000 contracts to their bullish wagers.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

Technical EUR/JPY forecast: Key levels and factors to watch

 

EUR/JPY forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

As far as the technical EUR/JPY forecast is concerned, well this pair slid below the pivotal 160.00 level last week and is now hovering near the 158.00 old support level. Once support, this level could turn into resistance and potentially trigger another drop in this pair. The next level of support comes in around 156.50 to 157.00, which also marks the trend support in place since August. Should the EJ break below this area, then this could pave the way for a potential drop to take out liquidity resting below the lows of September and August at 155.15 and 154.41, respectively.

 

So, not only is the EUR/JPY under pressure because of a stronger yen, but the euro's ongoing weakness, driven by Europe’s persistent economic and political challenges, further magnifies the yen's appeal.  Against this backdrop, our short-term EUR/JPY forecast is bearish, and we expect to see a breakdown below the summer low of 154.41.

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Technical Tuesday Forex Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Emerge
Today 01:51 PM
USD/JPY outlook: Attention turns to NFP ahead of CPI, Fed and BoJ meetings
Today 01:32 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:17 AM
Crude Oil Outlook: 4-Year Support vs OPEC December Decision
Today 08:56 AM
AUD/JPY: Metallica, RBA rate pricing, and the battle going on below
Today 03:22 AM
EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Rate differentials matter, politics don’t
Yesterday 10:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_02
Gold Analysis: Technical Tuesday - November 26, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 26, 2024 04:07 PM
    gold_02
    Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday - October 15, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 15, 2024 12:30 PM
      EURUSD Forecast: Pricing in the Rate Cut Case
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      October 15, 2024 08:03 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBPUSD Forecast: Hawkish Fed Strengthens Resistance Levels
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 1, 2024 09:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.