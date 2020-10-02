Legal Proceedings Brexit talks Pound Volatility

The EU’s 27 national leaders will begin a two-day meeting in Brussels that will also assess progress in the negotiations over a trade agreement, which could be at a critical level.An update on trade talks is expected later today and could have a significant impact on the viewed probability of a trade deal. At these levels GBP considers a deal still possible. A fall back towards $1.25 could be on the cards should investors become more convinced that a deal won’t be struck.

GBP/USD levels to watch

GBP/USD has just moved higher in early trade on Friday after selling off in the previous session. The pair is looking to hold $1.29. The latest jump has seen it push over its 590 and 100 sma on he 4 hour chart indicating a positive bias in the short term. Longer term while the pair trades below its 200 sma ($1.3030) the outlook is bearish.

Resistance can be seen at $1.2980/$1.30weekly high & key psychological level. On the down side the 100 sma offers support at $1.2850 prior to $1.28 the 50 sma.