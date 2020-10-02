Legal Proceedings Brexit talks Pound Volatility

The European Union has launched legal proceeding against the UK after Parliament voted through the Internal Markets Bill, which includes plans to override parts of the already agreed Brexit Divorce Bill Treaty

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 2, 2020 4:20 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The European Union has launched legal proceeding against the UK after Parliament voted through the Internal Markets Bill, which includes plans to override parts of the already agreed Brexit Divorce Bill Treaty. 

The EU had set a deadline of Wednesday, the end of September, for the British government to ditch plans to override the Brexit bill. Instead, the fact that the House of Commons voted it through without removing the controversial sections, really left the EU with little option but to go ahead and begin formal proceedings against the UK. This could lead to a legal case against UK being held at the European Court of Justice.

Trade talks
Even so, much to the Pound’s relief, the EU has not walked away from trade talks with the UK. However, progress has been slow in the 9th round of Brexit trade talks, as highlighted by MP Michael Gove. However, he added that a deal was still possible with goodwill from both sides. 

GBP Volatility
The Pound experienced elevated volatility in the previous session on Brexit headlines. GBP slipped 0.6% vs EUR & USD on a report in Reuters that the two sides had been unable to close the gap in differences. It then soared 1% on reported optimism from the UK camp over trade talks, before falling 0.2% when EU officials said that the optimism as unfounded. 
GBP’s one-week implied volatility to the highest since mid-September. This makes it one of the most volatile G10 currencies after Norway’s Krone.
What’s clear is that the Pound is once again a barometer to Brexit trade talk after being dominated by Covid for the past 6 months. GBP stands ready to react to Brexit headlines as the British government’s self-imposed deadline draws into focus. Brexit volatility could well rise as we draw closer to the mid October.

What’s next?
The EU’s 27 national leaders will begin a two-day meeting in Brussels that will also assess progress in the negotiations over a trade agreement, which could be at a critical level.
An update on trade talks is expected later today and could have a significant impact on the viewed probability of a trade deal. At these levels GBP considers a deal still possible. A fall back towards $1.25 could be on the cards should investors become more convinced that a deal won’t be struck.

GBP/USD levels to watch
GBP/USD has just moved higher in early trade on Friday after selling off in the previous session. The pair is looking to hold $1.29. The latest jump has seen it push over its 590 and 100 sma on he 4 hour chart indicating a positive bias in the short term. Longer term while the pair trades below its 200 sma ($1.3030) the outlook is bearish.
Resistance can be seen at $1.2980/$1.30weekly high & key psychological level. On the down side the 100 sma offers support at $1.2850 prior to $1.28 the 50 sma.

Related tags: GBP Brexit

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
Today 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
Yesterday 07:19 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
Yesterday 06:42 PM
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
Yesterday 05:30 PM
The Santa Claus Rally: Everything Traders Need to Know
Yesterday 04:35 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Market chart showing uptrend
GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
By:
David Scutt
October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.