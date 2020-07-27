Meituan Consolidation on the Upside

Meituan (3690), operating food delivery service, soared around 200% from March low to recent high at HK$209.8 before easing around 10%.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 27, 2020 10:49 PM
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Meituan (3690), operating food delivery service, soared around 200% from March low to recent high at HK$209.8 before easing around 10%.

Recently, Hang Seng Index Company launched a new Index - Hang Seng Tech Index, and Meituan weighed more than 8%. The new index could attract the capital inflow from the passive fund.


Meituan Chief Scientist Xia Huaxia said the company is now handling millions of food orders a day, and expects the orders to increase 3-4 times in coming 5 years, according to Bloomberg.

Recently, Citigroup lifted the target price of Meituan to HK$245, from HK$145 and kept the rating at "Buy". The Bank said the company is likely to be able to sustain its strong valuation, as investors increasingly recognize the delivery-service company's solid growth expectation.

However, J.P. Morgan cut the rating of Meituan to "Neutral" from "overweight".

From a technical point of view, the stock is trading within a convergence zone on a daily chart.

In fact, the prices broke below 20-day moving, but it still stayed above the 50-day moving average. 

In addition, the relative strength index was back to the neutrality level at 50, suggesting the lack of momentum for the prices.

In this case, investors should stay neutral and wait for the breakout signal.

On the upside, a break above the declining trend line could confirm a breakout of flag pattern. The stock would consider an up move to the resistance levels at HK$213 (the previous high) and HK$231 (138.2% retracement).

Alternatively, a break below the rising trend line and the overlap support level at HK$166 would trigger a deeper pullback to the next support level at HK$149 (the low of June 8).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Stocks China

Latest market news

USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 11:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.