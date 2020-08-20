Not dovish enough FOMC sets up possible double top in SP500

August 20, 2020 1:05 AM
3 views
Market chart

Disappointment centred on the absence of discussion around extending the maturity of asset purchases and lukewarm enthusiasm for the implementation of yield curve control (YCC). The prospects of both have been instrumental in driving real yields lower.

Without these twin anchors, the FOMC minutes cut free the portfolio of trades that have thrived in recent weeks including long gold, short the U.S. dollar, and long equities. Mindful that the unwind in these trades is likely to have occurred on lighter volumes, found during the Northern Hemisphere summer and that moves that occur on low volumes can easily be retraced.

However, when viewed on a chart, the S&P500’s recent price action makes does make it somewhat difficult to be overly enthusiastic about its immediate upside prospects.

In particular, the pattern of new cycle highs on waning momentum is usually viewed at the tail end of moves, rather than midway through. Also notable the possibility of a double top at all-time highs, and the break of trendline support from the March 2174 low. Finally, the divergence between the high beta Nasdaq and the broader market is something that is frequently witnessed at turning points.  

In light of the above, I am watching for a sustained break of recent lows 3320/10 to indicate the uptrend has faltered. The possibility of a corrective pullback increasing on a break below medium-term support 3280/70, and indicative that a pullback towards the 200 day moving average at 3065 is underway.

Keeping in mind that should the S&P500 continue to hold above the near term 3320/10 support and medium-term support 3280/70, allow for a retest and break of the all-time highs at 3397.50, before a move towards 3500/3600 into year-end.

Not dovish enough FOMC sets up possible double top in S&P500

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of August 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities FOMC

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Today 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Today 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Today 09:14 AM
Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:48 AM
FOMC, BOE, BOJ meetings, CPIs and flash PMIs: The Week Ahead – 15/09/2023
Today 04:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_03
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:33 PM
    Circuit board
    Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 09:14 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 05:30 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 14, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:47 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.