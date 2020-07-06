Stocks Start Week With Gains

This week as a whole is relatively quiet on the economic data front, compared to last week. Today German factory orders showed that the largest economy in the Eurozone was rebounding with orders increasing +10% short of the 15% forecast, but still a vast improvement on May’s -28% decline. Looking ahead Eurozone investors sentiment and retail sales will be in focus.

GBP under pressure amid negative rates talk

The Pound is a notable decliner versus the Euro in early trade after a report surfaced that BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Co are still seriously considering negative interest rates in the UK in order to boost the economic recovery. Negative rates would pressurise already squeezed lending margins at the banks. The banks could lag other sectors on the open.

This weekend saw the UK hospitality sector reopen with pubs, restaurants and har dressers among those that could reopen. With more and more of the economy reopening the economic rebound should start to gather pace in the UK after a very slow few month.

UK construction PMI is due to show that the contraction in the sector slowed, increasing from 28.9 to 47.

The final US service sector PMI is also due late today. Expectations are also for the contraction to have slowed. Meanwhile the closely watched ISM non manufacturing PMI is expected to reach 50, the level which separates expansion from contraction.



