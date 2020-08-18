US Dollar Currency Index Breaks Below Its 92 50 Level

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 18, 2020 2:25 PM
3 views
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday, the US Dollar was bearish against all of its major currency pairs while the US Dollar Currency Index broke below its 92.50 level, reaching a low last seen in May 2018. On the U.S. economic data front, Housing Starts jumped to 1,496K on month in July (1,245K expected), from a revised 1,220K in June. Building Permits increased to 1,495K on month in July (1,326K expected), from a revised 1,258K in June. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending August 14th is expected. Finally, the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to release its Meeting Minutes for July 29th.    

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and GBP. In Europe, no major economic data was released.

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the USD.


The EUR/USD surged 61 pips to 1.1931 on Tuesday, reaching a high last seen in May 2018. The currency pair broke to the upside of a short-term sideways channel that began to form on July 27th. Price is using the 20-day moving average as rough support. The pair will likely continue advancing towards 1.2090, a major level from 2017. If price can break above 1.2090, it could likely grind higher to 1.2220. If price pulls back, look to the 20-day moving average for a potential bounce. If price falls below its 20-day moving average there is a high probability that it will bounce off of the 1.1695 support level.          

Market chart demonstrating US Dollar Currency Index Breaks Below It's 9250 Level. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Forex EUR USD Trade

Latest market news

USD/JPY Breakout Continues as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Stall
Yesterday 07:02 PM
Nasdaq, S&P recover on quiet news day, Oil rallies
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish
Yesterday 03:46 PM
Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
Yesterday 03:24 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
Yesterday 12:28 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
Yesterday 12:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD, Gold and USD/CAD in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    japan_08
    USD/JPY saw a lively start at the Tokyo open, USD/CNH breaks out
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 01:38 AM
      Euro to US Dollar analysis: EUR/USD set to lose 2023 gains
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 6, 2023 11:30 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Dollar, EUR/USD, DAX, Nasdaq analysis – Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 5, 2023 02:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.