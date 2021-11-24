Why the rally in gold withered and what comes next?

November 24, 2021 2:33 AM
12 views
Gold trading

 

 

The reason for the repricing is that the market believes Fed Chair Powel will begin raising rates sooner than if Brainard had been nominated for the Chair.

Following this, the U.S interest rate market is now fully priced for “lift-off” in June 2022, with three rate hikes in total priced by the end of 2022.

Earlier rate hikes dampen inflation expectations. With front-end yields supported and inflation expectations falling, real yields (the interest rate adjusted for inflation) have moved higher from deeply negative levels.

After closing at -117bp two weeks ago, U.S 10 year real yields closed overnight at -95bp. While U.S. 30 year real yields closed at -36bp after closing at -57bp two weeks ago. 

In essence, the repricing in real yields that has also boosted the U.S. dollar undermined the rally in gold.

How much further gold falls in the short term depends on the FOMC meeting minutes and, more importantly, Core PCE inflation. 

Technically the decline from the $1877 high below the $1835 breakout level leaves the rally from the August $1677 low with a distinctly corrective appearance. It warns of the potential to test uptrend support in the $1760/50 area, with scope towards the $1677 triple low.

As such, the preference is to sell a corrective bounce in gold back towards $1810/20 resistance zone, aware that it would take a break back above medium term resistance at $1835/40 to negate the bearish shadow that now overhangs the gold market. 

 

gold daily chart 24th of Nov

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 24th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
By:
Michael Boutros
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    USD Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Weekly Technical Outlook
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    June 5, 2023 03:50 PM
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold & Nasdaq- Weekly Technical Outlook
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      May 22, 2023 03:44 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
        By:
        David Song
        May 17, 2023 04:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.