27 11 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 27, 2020 8:53 AM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures are slightly on the upside after U.S. financial markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday yesterday.

European indices opened on the upside before facing a consolidation as EU Ambassadors agreed to prepare diligently for all possible Brexit outcomes and called on EU Commission to present contingency measures for No Deal urgently. The European Commission has reported the Eurozone’s November Consumer Confidence Index at -17.6, vs -15.5 in October and Economic Confidence Index at 87.6 (vs 86.0 expected). In Germany, October Import Prices were released at +0.3%, vs +0.1% expected. France's INSEE has posted November CPI at +0.2% (vs +0.0% on month expected) and final readings of 3Q GDP at +18.7% (vs +18.2% on quarter expected).

Asian indices closed on the upside, except the Australian ASX. Official data showed that Japan's Tokyo CPI fell 0.7% on year in November (-0.5% expected).

WTI Crude Oil remains on the upside. OPEC committee projected that global oil supply will exceed demand by 200K b/d in 1Q, if OPEC+ proceed with its scheduled supply increase, reported Bloomberg citing source. OPEC+ will meet next week to decide whether the group will delay the increase of oil production in January.

U.S indices were closed on Thursday to observe Thanksgiving Day.

On the U.S economic data front, no major economic data was released.

Gold is still losing ground on vaccine optimism while the U.S dollar continues to consolidate on improving risk sentiment.

Gold fell 8.95 dollars (-0.49%) to 1806.85 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.02pt to 91.978.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Tesla (TSLA): the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into about 115,000 Tesla vehicles over front suspension safety issue. 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Walt Disney (DIS), the entertainment and media giant, plans to layoff 32,000 employees by March, most of them in theme-parks, or about 4,000 more than job cuts amount announced in September.

Cisco Systems (CSCO), a leading global supplier of network hardware and software, was upgraded to "hold" from "sell" at Independent Research.

Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

Fed statement disappoints equity markets, no rate pause in sight, Gold hits all-time high
Today 04:39 PM
Gold, Silver outlook: Metals break higher as yields drop
Today 04:09 PM
US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
Today 02:45 PM
EUR/USD Outlook Brightened by Hawkish Lagarde
Today 02:21 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks fall post Fed & as banking fears persist
Today 01:07 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:30 PM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    FTSE 100 rebounds from 3 week lows as Lloyds beat expectations
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 06:39 AM
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Apple stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 2, 2023 08:49 AM
        Electric vehicle charging
        Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        April 27, 2023 09:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.