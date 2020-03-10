After Monday relief

There is a sense of relief in the markets this morning after yesterday’s assault on stocks and commodities stopped, and in some cases, reversed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 10, 2020 6:45 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

There is a sense of relief in the markets this morning after yesterday’s assault on stocks and commodities stopped, and in some cases, reversed. In a first major reaction to the virus by the US President, Donald Trump said he will discuss tax cuts for industries that have been the worst affected by the spread of the coronavirus. 

In London, investors are picking up stocks that were the most heavily sold off yesterday, such as oil firms and mining companies, and Brent crude is trading higher, close to $36/bbl. Airlines and travel firms have climbed to the top of the FTSE as news of new cases in Europe and China begins to ebb. 

Xi visit to Wuhan signals turning point 

Although the corona spread in Italy has become more dramatic and now the whole of the country is on lockdown, the number of new cases in France and Germany over the last 24 hours is actually very small. Also, in a symbolic gesture China’s president Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the virus outbreak, to signal that the country now has the spread of the disease under control. 

Pound lower ahead of budget 

The US spending package promised by President Trump is lifting the dollar against other majors, notably the pound and the euro. For sterling the main focus is now shifting to Wednesday when Britain’s new Chancellor Rishi Sunak will present his first budget and outline Britain’s financial response to the virus.

Related tags: GBP Indices Coronavirus
Latest market news
View more news
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
Today 10:09 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
DAX: Markets React to Trump, ZEW Index, and Earnings Focus
Today 08:32 AM
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest GBP articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
      Research
      GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 8, 2025 09:37 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 19, 2024 10:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.