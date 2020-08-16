On Friday, U.S. stocks were little changed. Theedged up 34 points (+0.12%) to 27931, while thewas flat at 3372 and theeased 13 points (-0.12%) to 11164.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewStill, no progress was made on political negotiations over the new coronavirus relief package.Energy (+0.94%), Transportation (+0.91%) and Food & Staples Retailing (+0.73%) sectors traded higher, while Utilities (-0.91%), Commercial & Professional Services (-0.51%) and Household & Personal Products (-0.39%) sectors were under pressure. McKesson Corp (MCK +4.26%), DXC Technology (DXC +3.92%) and Applied Materials (AMAT +3.92%) were top gainers.Note that shares of China-based companiesRegarding U.S. economic data,(+2.1% expected) and Industrial Production gained 3.0% (as expected). The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index rose to 72.8 in a preliminary August reading (72.0 expected).Due later today is the U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey (a decline to 14.5 in August expected).European stocks remained under pressure. The, Germany's DAX 30 declined 0.71%, France's CAC 40 shed 1.58%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.55%.U.S. government bond prices stabilized, as the benchmarkfrom 0.716% Thursday.(-0.44%) to $1,945 an ounce halting a two-day rebound. Spot silver price shed 3.88% to $26.44 an ounce.U.S.(September) dipped 0.5% to $42.02 a barrel.On the forex front, thedropped 0.3% on day to 93.10, posting a three-day decline.rose 0.3% to 1.1841. Official data showed that the eurozone's GDP contracted 15.0% on year in the second quarter (as expected).gained 0.2% to 1.3084.lost 0.3% to 106.59. This morning, Japan's second quarter annualized GDP shrank 27.8% on quarter (-26.9% expected), the largest decline in record, according to the government.advanced 0.4% to 1.3266, halting a four-day losing streak. Government data showed that Canada's manufacturing sales grew 20.7% on month in June (+16.4% expected).Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback.rose 0.3% to 0.7171 whileslipped 0.1% to 0.6538. Official data showed that China's industrial production grew 4.8% on year in July (+5.1% expected) while retail sales dropped 1.1% (+0.1% expected).