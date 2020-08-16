Asia Morning August 17

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 16, 2020 10:43 PM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Friday, U.S. stocks were little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 34 points (+0.12%) to 27931, while the S&P 500 was flat at 3372 and the Nasdaq 100 eased 13 points (-0.12%) to 11164.


Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart:



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Still, no progress was made on political negotiations over the new coronavirus relief package. 

Energy (+0.94%), Transportation (+0.91%) and Food & Staples Retailing (+0.73%) sectors traded higher, while Utilities (-0.91%), Commercial & Professional Services (-0.51%) and Household & Personal Products (-0.39%) sectors were under pressure. McKesson Corp (MCK +4.26%), DXC Technology (DXC +3.92%) and Applied Materials (AMAT +3.92%) were top gainers. 

Note that shares of China-based companies Baidu (BIDU -6.29%) and Iqiyi (IQ -11.16%) slid.

Regarding U.S. economic data, Retail Sales gained 1.2% on month in July (+2.1% expected) and Industrial Production gained 3.0% (as expected). The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index rose to 72.8 in a preliminary August reading (72.0 expected).

Due later today is the U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey (a decline to 14.5 in August expected).

European stocks remained under pressure. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.20%, Germany's DAX 30 declined 0.71%, France's CAC 40 shed 1.58%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.55%.

U.S. government bond prices stabilized, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eased to 0.708% from 0.716% Thursday.

Spot gold price declined $8.00 (-0.44%) to $1,945 an ounce halting a two-day rebound. Spot silver price shed 3.88% to $26.44 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) dipped 0.5% to $42.02 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.3% on day to 93.10, posting a three-day decline.

EUR/USD rose 0.3% to 1.1841. Official data showed that the eurozone's GDP contracted 15.0% on year in the second quarter (as expected).

GBP/USD gained 0.2% to 1.3084.

USD/JPY lost 0.3% to 106.59. This morning, Japan's second quarter annualized GDP shrank 27.8% on quarter (-26.9% expected), the largest decline in record, according to the government.

USD/CAD advanced 0.4% to 1.3266, halting a four-day losing streak. Government data showed that Canada's manufacturing sales grew 20.7% on month in June (+16.4% expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback. AUD/USD rose 0.3% to 0.7171 while NZD/USD slipped 0.1% to 0.6538. Official data showed that China's industrial production grew 4.8% on year in July (+5.1% expected) while retail sales dropped 1.1% (+0.1% expected).

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
Yesterday 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
Yesterday 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
Yesterday 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Crude oil outlook: WTI bottom? - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 16, 2023 04:17 PM
    Research
    Commitment of traders report (COT):
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 14, 2023 08:02 AM
      downtrend chart
      Swing trading strategies
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      May 9, 2023 11:00 AM
        Energy
        WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 5, 2023 01:26 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.