



On Wednesday, U.S. stocks ended again in positive territory, led by blue-chip stocks. Thejumped 373 points (+1.39%) to 27201, thegained 21 points (+0.64%) to 3327, and thewas up 28 points (+0.26%) 11125, a fresh record high.Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMarket sentiment was held up by news onand lawmakers working towards concluding aConsumer Durables & Apparel (+2.94%), Capital Goods (+2.46%)and Automobiles & Components (+2.4%) sectors performed the best. Airline stocks - American Airlines (AAL +9.5%), United Airlines (UAL +4.46%) and Delta Air Lines (DAL +3.12%) - were among the top gainers. Walt Disney (DIS +8.8%) rose after releasing 3Q results.Regarding U.S. economic data, theshowed a gain of only 167,000 private jobs in July, well below an addition of 1.2 million jobs expected. The ISM Services Index increased to 58.1 in July (55.0 expected). Trade deficit narrowed to 50.7 billion dollars in June from 54.8 billion dollars in May.Due later today is a report on(an increase to 1.4 million for the week ended August 1 expected).European stocks were broadly higher. Therose 0.49%, Germany's DAX 30 climbed 0.47%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.90%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.14%.The benchmarkstepped up to 0.549% from 0.520% Tuesday.price showed no signs of fatigue after conquering the key level of $2,000 an ounce, advancing $18.00 to $2,038. Meanwhile,price jumped 3.6% to $26.94 an ounce.Oil prices increased after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a surprise reduction of 7.4 million barrels in crude-oil stockpiles. U.S.(September) gained 1.2% to $42.19 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar weakened further as general risk sentiment improved. Thelost the 93.00 level again.rebounded for a second day rising 0.5% to 1.1863. Short positions on the euros should have been squeezed.crossed above the 1.3100 level.Official data showed that Retail Sales in the Eurozone grew 5.7% on month in June (+5.9% expected).In Europe,(final reading) for the Eurozone posted at 54.7 (vs 55.1 expected), Germany at 55.6 (vs 56.7 expected), France at 57.3 (vs 57.8 expected) and the U.K. at 56.5 (vs 56.6 expected).remained under pressure closing at 105.60.added 0.4% to 0.7191.dipped below the key level of 1.3300 closing at 1.3266 extending its losing streak to a fourth session.