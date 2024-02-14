AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report

I’m particularly keen to see if the significant loss of full-time jobs is seen for a second consecutive month in tomorrow's Australian employment report. So today we look at how the ASX 200 and AUD/USD have performed around this key economic data release.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 6:39 AM
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Australia’s employment figures for January are released tomorrow, and I’m particularly keen to see if the significant loss of full-time jobs is seen for a second consecutive month. It is unlikely to result in the RBA cutting or even dropping their easing bias any time soon, but it would be more evidence of a slowing economy and could bring forward expectations of when the RBA perform a dovish pivot. And markets could react on that.

 

20240214euamployment2

 

Whilst December’s 106k culling of full-time employees was the standout figure, it was not alone with its festive gloom.

  • Headline employment fell -65.1k
  • The participation rate fell at it’s fastest m/m pace in 15 months
  • Employment to population ratio fell to a 19-months low.

 

Admittedly, the participation and E/P ratio have fallen from very high levels and unemployment remains relatively low at 3.9%, so I’m looking at the full-time figures to see if they are the canary in the jobless coalmine.

 

20240214auftemployment

 

To put the -106k figure into perspective, it is the third worst print on record – and arguably the worst if you consider that Australia is not within a recession. The average positive return is 26.6k (16.5k probability adjusted) and the average negative return is -20.9k (-7.9k probability adjusted).

 

 

ASX 200 performance on Australia’s employment-report day:

The ASX 200 has averaged negative returns on the day of the employment report using data since 2007. T+2 averaged the strongest losses, although it is worth median gains were delivered between T_1 to T+1 to suggest a minority of down days has dragged the averages lower.

 

As for volatility levels on the day, the ASX has an average high-low range of +/- 1.05% over the past three years. The -1 to +1 standard deviation band suggests a 68% chance that the high-low range will land between 0.57 – 1.48% on the day.

 

Looking at the performance on the day (T+0) doesn’t reveal any major clues, although I have noted the it has closed lower 6 of the past 4 reports. The days after (T+1, or this Friday) has seen returns trend higher over the past 14 months.

 

20240214asxstats

 

 

AUD/USD performance on Australia’s employment-report day:

  • AUD/USD tends to perform on employment-report day, with an average and median gain of 0.1%
  • The average high-low range at T+0 is 1.25% (although the past five reports have been less than 1%)
  • There is no clear trend for AUD/USD’s direction at T+0 or T+2 over the past three years
  • The 1-standard deviation band implies with a 68% probability the range will be between 0.79% to 1.72%

 

20240214audstats

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices AUD USD Australia 200
Latest market news
View more news
DAX analysis: How long will the rally continue?
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: How long will the rally continue?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:00 AM
    Research
    US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 15, 2024 10:55 AM
        aus_05
        AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 15, 2024 02:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.