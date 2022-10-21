Barclays Q3 earnings preview: Where next for BCS stock?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 21, 2022 4:37 PM
18 views
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When will Barclays release Q3 earnings?

Barclays is scheduled to release third quarter earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday October 26. A conference call will be held on the same day at 7:00 am BST / 2:00am EDT.

Barclays Q3 earnings consensus

Wall Street forecasts Barclays’ pre-tax profit will fall -8.2% from last year to £1.80 billion.

Barclays Q3 earnings preview

Like most businesses with extensive exposure to the UK credit markets, Barclays faces an uncertain outlook given the volatility in the market. Readers will recall the big spike in long-term gilt yields and the collapse in the value of sterling in late September, which may cast a pall over this quarter’s results.

In terms of what to watch, traders will key in on the bank’s expected credit loss (ECL), or loan loss provisions, which are expected to rise to £363 million compared to a £120 million provision in this quarter last year. While the year ago figure will represent the last tough comparison (i.e. Q3 last year saw relatively low provisions for losses), that will be little consolation for traders until next quarter’s earnings. Notably, Jefferies estimated that the UK government’s energy-price cap will reduce defaults on UK consumer loans, potentially limiting the increase in Barclays’ ECL.

Meanwhile, HSBC, like all other banks, should be a big beneficiary of rising rates, with analysts expecting a 33% increase in the bank’s net interest margin to £2.57B, with the bank’s net interest margin expected to increase to 33% vs. 2.9% previously.

Relative to more UK-centric rivals like Lloyds and NatWest, the greater international exposure of Barclays (and HSBC, for what it’s worth) should insulate its profits somewhat. In addition, the ongoing across-the-board weakness in the pound should boost Barclays’ international profits in sterling terms.

Where next for BCS stock?

Stated bluntly, it’s been a brutal year for investors in BCS. After peaking above 12.00 in mid-January, the stock has put in a relentless series of lower highs, culminating (so far) in a drop to below 6.00 earlier this month.

Notably, that lower low in price was not confirmed by a lower low in the RSI indicator, creating a bullish divergence and suggesting that the selling pressure may be waning. Still, traders will need to see a stronger-than-expected earnings report and break back above previous-support-turned-resistance at 7.00 to turn constructive on the stock. Meanwhile, a soft earnings report and break below support in the 6.00 area would open the door for another leg down toward 5.30.

fxbcsdaily10212022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Bank Stocks Barclays earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Today 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Today 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Today 11:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Sainsbury’s, AO World and Levi Strauss
Today 10:30 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:14 AM
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
Today 05:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Bank Stocks articles

Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
By:
Joshua Warner
April 5, 2023 05:01 PM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 28, 2023 08:12 AM
      Congress building
      US Open: Stocks rise as banking worries calm
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 27, 2023 11:49 AM
        Congress building
        US Open: Stocks rise post Fed, US jobless claims fall
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 23, 2023 01:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.