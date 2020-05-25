Bayer Watch 63E

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 25, 2020 5:39 AM
5 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Bayer, the pharmaceutical group, is nearing deals to resolve 50,000 to 85,000 of 125,000 U.S. cancer lawsuits over the use of its Roundup weedkiller, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter. 

The settlements still need approval from the company’s supervisory board, in June. 

Chris Loder, a U.S.-based spokesman for Bayer said “As we have said previously, the company will consider a resolution if it is financially reasonable and provides a process to resolve potential future litigation.”

From a technical perspective, the stock price has landed on a support at 55.3E (Lower Bollinger band + 50DMA) and is posting a rebound. The bullish gap opened above the 20DMA is a positive signal. However, the stock price remains stuck in trading range on a short term basis between 55.3E and 63E.

A breakout confirmation of 63E would confirm the bullish outlook with 68E as target.

Alternatively, a push below 55.3E would reinstate a bearish bias towards 50E.

Market chart demonstrating Bayer AG share performance. Published in May 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

 
Related tags: Equities Technical Analysis trading Germany

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 09:50 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 08:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.