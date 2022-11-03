BOE delivers a "dovish" 75bps hike

November 3, 2022 1:25 PM
83 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag

In contrast to the Fed, the Bank of England has said that the peak interest rate is likely to be lower than implied by financial markets. This was the main takeaway point from the just-released policy statement, as the BoE decided to hike interest rates by 75 basis points, lifting the OBR to 3.00% from 2.25% previously. There were 2 dissenters at the MPC, one (Dhingra) calling for a 50-bps hike, the other (Tenreyro) for 25. Overall, it had a “dovish hike” written all over it, and the initial reaction in the markets made sense. The FTSE bounced some 30 points off the lows while the GBP/USD fell to below 1.12 handle.

The BoE is worried that if it follows the interest rate projections of the market, this will cause a recession:

 

  • BOE SEES TWO-YEAR RECESSION IF RATES FOLLOW MARKET CURVE
  • BOE: PEAK INTEREST RATE LIKELY LOWER THAN IMPLIED BY MARKETS

 

With economic growth likely to be lower, inflation is likely to fall quicker. The BoE has therefore slashed its inflation forecasts:

 

  • One-year CPI forecast: 5.2% vs 9.53% in August
  • Two-year CPI forecast: 1.43% vs Aug 2.00% in August

 

The BoE’s decision comes hot on the heels of the FOMC meeting the day before, which saw the dollar power higher, and stocks lower. The BoE’s decision has been somewhat expected, with some analysts either calling for a smaller rate hike than expected or a lower terminal rate. The BoE has decided to opt for the latter, after hiking by 75 bps and signalling more hikes to come "albeit to a lower peak" than 5.2% priced into markets.

It was a totally different message to Jay Powell, the Fed Chair, who last night suggested that the terminal rate is going to be higher than previously anticipated, something which sent shockwaves across the financial markets as stocks, bonds and gold all tumbled.

Until the FOMC decision on Wednesday, the cable had been able to remain supported around the 1.15 handle after climbing sharply off its all-time lows in recent weeks, while the EUR/GBP and other pound crosses also stabilised, thanks to the somewhat positive political situation in the UK and calmer tone across the financial markets in general.

But in light of the dovish rhetoric from the BoE and hawkish message from the Fed, there is a risk we could see the GBP/USD start heading towards 1.10 handle, and potentially even lower. With the short-term bullish trend line and support at 1.1250 broken, the technical path of least resistance is certainly not to the upside right now.

 

GBP/USD

 

 

Related tags: BOE Bank of England GBP USD

Latest market news

Dow Jones forecast: Stocks rise as jobless claims rise
Today 01:06 PM
Gold, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:10 AM
EUR/USD outlook: Euro nears YTD high after US CPI and FOMC minutes
Today 03:49 AM
Indices and Oil rally on inflation data, was it justified?
Yesterday 08:19 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Traders eye 1.10 on softer US inflation data
Yesterday 01:39 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest BOE articles

BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 23, 2023 12:35 PM
    Two Trades to Watch: GBP/USD, Gold
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 23, 2023 08:26 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: BOE and SNB could be live meetings today
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 23, 2023 05:55 AM
        Research
        GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 22, 2023 12:01 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.