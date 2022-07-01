Canva IPO: Everything you need to know about Canva

What do we know about the Canva IPO?

As yet, there are no official plans for the Canva IPO. But that hasn’t stopped investors from getting excited for its eventual listing. With ongoing market volatility, it’s unlikely that the floatation will happen any time soon.

Canva is already one of the most successful start ups at the moment, reaching over $1 billion in revenue and a valuation of $40 billion. So why list? It’s speculated that any IPO plans would be to fuel headcount growth and potentially make an acquisition.

How to trade the Canva IPO

Once Canva has been listed, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way as any other stock on the market.

What does Canva do?

Canva is an online platform that provides graphic design services to large enterprises and individuals alike. The platform helps users who have little knowledge of design to make suitable materials for a wide range of purposes – such as social media, blogs and video.

Canva was started in 2012 in Sydney, Australia by Melanie Perkins.

Canva’s software allows users to modify more than 800,000 templates to create images without hiring a graphic designer.

During the pandemic, Canva’s user base skyrocketed as working from home increased the need for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. More than 7 billion designs have been created in Canva to date, the company says, with 120 new designs each second.

Canva now has over 60 million monthly active users, with more than 500,000 paying teams, including teams from American Airlines, Zoom, SkyScanner, Intel, Salesforce and PayPal. In fact, it’s estimated that 85% of Fortune 500 companies use the platform.

How much is Canva worth?

Canva was valued at $40 billion in its latest funding round in September 2021. Although some estimates see this value rising to $55 billion post-IPO. This would make it one of the most valuable start ups in the world.

The company’s valuation is up by nearly 7x from its June 2020 post-funding valuation of $6 billion.

How does Canva make money?

Canva software is free to use, but upgrades are available for a fee. This allows users to get a taste of what they can create for free before being asked to pay.

Their Pro membership starts at £99.99 per year, and their Enterprise (business) membership is £24 per month.

Is Canva profitable?

Canva has been profitable since 2017, according to its website. The company stated that it was on track to exceed $1.4 billion in annualised revenue by the end of 2021. As a private company, Canva has yet to release an earnings report.

Who are Canva’s competitors?

Canva’s competitors are other graphic design software firms, including Adobe Spark, Design Wizard, Snappa, and Visme.

Who owns Canva?

Co-founders Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht each own about 18% of Canva, and Cameron Adams 9%. Perkins and Obrecht have pledged to give away 30% of Canva — which makes up a majority of their stakes — to the Canva Foundation to be used for charitable causes.

Canva has raised over $300 million in Venture Capital funding from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Bond Capital, General Catalyst, Greenspring Associates, Global Founders Capital, AirTree Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Felicis Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.

Canva’s management team

