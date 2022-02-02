CBA 1H2022 Earnings Preview: Where next for CBA stock?

February 2, 2022 3:41 AM
6 views
Australian flag

 

The Australian economic recovery from the covid pandemic extended strongly throughout FY 2021, helping CBA to report a 19.8% in FY earnings to $8,653m and on the back of a strong balance sheet declared a fully franked dividend of $2.00 per share, bringing its full-year dividend payout to $3.50.

Putting the icing on the cake for investors, CBA announced a $6 billion off-market share buyback identified as the most efficient and appropriate way to return the surplus capital accumulated to weather the Covid storm. 

However, since the end of FY 2021, the Australian economy has been hit by the Delta variant lockdown in NSW, Victoria, and the ACT, before the onset of the Omicron outbreak in mid-December.

In the drive to provide more certainty given prospects of higher interest rates, mortgage borrowers have been opting to fix their repayments. Fixed-rate loans are less profitable than loans fixed at variable rates.

This factor and strong competition in the sector for market share between the big banks and other mortgage lenders are expected to see a contraction in CBA’s net interest margin (NIM). From 2.03% in FY21 to 1.87% in FY22.

CBA has historically traded at a premium to its peers, and is currently trading on a P/E of 20x above the group average of 18x, despite offering a lower dividend yield of 3.73%.

The price premium is based on the belief that CBA has a more loyal shareholder base, is better managed than its peers, its commitment to investment, and holds a superior distribution franchise.

The market consensus is for CBA to report earnings of $4,500m for 1H2022, with an interim dividend payout of $1.81 per share.  

CBA Share Price Chart 

In the lead-up to CBA’s report, the share price is trading at $93.93, 7% below where it started the year and over 14% below its November 2021 high of $110.19.

A break of support near $92.30 should see the correction in the share price extend towards wave equality support near $85.00, the preferred level to consider buying CBA.

 

 

CBA daily chart 2nd of Feb

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of February 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: earnings Earnings season Australia 200 Stocks Bank Stocks

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
Today 11:46 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Tensions rise between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty
Today 07:14 AM
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
Today 02:55 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
Yesterday 10:58 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on confident economic data
Yesterday 05:59 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest earnings articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: Where next for Nike stock ahead of Q4 earnings?
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 09:36 AM
    Research
    Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 23, 2023 12:39 PM
      Congress building
      S&P 500 analysis: Top US stocks to watch before the bell
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 21, 2023 12:10 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 20, 2023 11:35 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.