Crude Oil continues bounce on OPEC comments

August 23, 2022 9:22 PM
32 views
Oil rig on an grey day

On Monday morning, China took another step towards helping its ailing economy by cutting the 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates. In addition, China announced that it is planning to spend $29 billion in special loans to troubled developers.  Fears are spreading of a collapsing housing market in China, in addition to the global recessionary fears due to increasing inflation.  Also, rumors were rampant that an Iran-US deal could finally be reached, which would allow additional supply to the oil markets, pushing prices lower.  As a result, WTI Crude Oil sold off Monday morning to a low of 86.26, testing the August 16th lows at 85.72. However, just a few hours after the $4 selloff, the new head of OPEC+ was on the wires saying that spare capacity scarcity is an ongoing issue for OPEC. In addition, he added that any additional output by Iran would be gradual.  As a result, price reversed its selloff and by the end of the day, WTI had reversed and took back all the losses on the day, closing 57 cents higher near 90.44!  Today, price continued to rise as some officials said they would back production cuts in case of a global recession.  WTI Crude Oil is currently near $94.00.

20220823 wti 60

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

WTI Crude Oil moved aggressively higher on December 2nd when price reached a low of 61.87. Three months later, the price of WTI was trading at a high of 129.42!  Price pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the December 2nd low to the March 7th high near 95.94 and bounced all the way back up to 123.66 on June 14th.  Since then price has been pulling back. On August 16th, WTI Crude Oil tested horizontal support and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level to 85.72 and held.  The price action from August 22nd was a hammer on the daily timeframe, indicating a possible reversal.  Today, price moved aggressively higher and is up over 3.5%.

20220823 wti daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, WTI Crude oil has recently broken above a descending wedge formation.  First resistance is at the highs of August 11th at 95.04.  Above there, price can move to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of June 14th to the low of August 16th at 100.21, then horizontal resistance at 101.87.  However, if upcoming data causes recession fears to overtake fears of tightening supply, Crude Oil should move lower.  The first support level is at the highs of August 19th at 92.08, then the downward sloping trendline from the wedge near 90.30.  If price continues lower, the next support is at the low of August 16th at 85.72.

20220823 wti 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Comments from OPEC+ officials regarding possible supply cuts are currently outweighing fears of a recession. As a result, the price of WTI Crude Oil is moving higher.  Will it continue?  If price can hold the top of the descending wedge, it may have plenty of room to run on the upside!

 
Related tags: WTI Trade Ideas Commodities OPEC

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
July 28, 2023 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest WTI articles

Energy
WTI crude oil analysis: European Open – 24th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 24, 2023 05:43 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 11th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 10:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.