ECB to moderately lower pace for PEPP EURUSD EURGBP

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
September 9, 2021 1:33 PM
31 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The ECB is slowing the pace of bond buying under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) to “a moderately lower pace” than in the previous two quarters.  However, in the press conference, Christine Lagarde said that “We are not tapering, we are recalibrating PEPP”.  Until this meeting, the ECB has been buying roughly 80 billion euros worth of bonds.  By not putting a hard number on the amount of bonds the ECB will buy, it allows them the flexibility to change the amount as needed.   The ECB felt that the spread of the delta variant and supply constraints are still a risk,  which therefore, allows them to continue with current financing conditions.  Christine Lagarde also said that there is still some way to go before the pandemic damage to the economy is offset. 

Everything you need to know about the ECB!

As far as the outlook for GDP,  the ECB expects GDP to rise in 2021 to 5.0% vs June’s projection of 4.6%. In addition, they expect 4.6% in 2022 vs 4.7% previous.  They also said that they see inflation rising in the near-term, however it will moderate to their target of 2% in the medium term.  They forecast inflation at 2.2% vs 1.9% for 2021, 1.7% vs 1.5% for 2022 and 1.5% for 2023 vs 1.4% previous.  Note that 2022 and 2023 levels are much lower than the 2% targeted rate.  They also currently do not see a rise in wage inflation.

The result of the ECB meeting may have been a disappointment to traders who were looking for a hard number on the amount they would reduce purchases.  The initial reaction was for EUR/USD to go bid from 1.1830 to 1.1841 as traders were happy to hear of a moderately lower pace of bond buying, however the bid quickly reversed as traders quickly realized that a hard number would not be set and the statement was more on the dovish side.  EUR/USD traded down to 1.1808 as they press conference progressed.

TradingView chart of Euro vs USD. Analysed on September 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Stone X


Trade EUR/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has held support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the August 20th lows to the September 3rd highs near 1.1815, as well as horizontal support at 1.1804.  The next support level is the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe at 1.1787 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1758.   

TradingView chart of 4hr Euro vs USD. Analysed on September 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In addition, due to comments earlier from BOE Governor Bailey, as well as the dovish ECB, EUR/GBP has taken a big hit.   The pair broke the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the August 10th lows to the September 7th highs near 0.8552, horizonal support, and the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe near 0.8538/0.5832. However, the move is approaching oversold territory on the RSI and may be ready for a bounce.   Below there, price can fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.8513.

TradingView chart of Euro vs GBP 4hr. Analysed on September 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, Stone X


Trade EUR/GBP now:  Login or open a new account!

 

Given the moves in many of the Euro pairs today, the ECB was taken as more dovish than expected.  Christine Lagarde mentioned another review at the December meeting.  This may take some of the focus away from the October meeting as a time when the committee may announce more “tapering”.  Upcoming economic data, supply constraints, and the path of the virus will drive the focus ECB members.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: EUR Forex ECB Trade Ideas

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: FOMC, BOE and SNB meetings in full view
Today 12:12 AM
Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
March 17, 2023 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
March 17, 2023 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
March 17, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
        Market chart
        European Open: EUR/USD falls below parity ahead of the US Core PCE report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 28, 2022 04:16 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.