FTSE higher but there is banking trouble ahead

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 19, 2020 8:08 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Better-than-expected UK retail numbers and another European country declaring that it is virus free helped lift London stocks. US-China relations seem to be thawing and China now plans to step up its buying of US agricultural products, fulfilling its part of the agreement that was part of the Phase One of the Sino-US trade deal. Markets have shrugged off the ongoing weakness in the US job market where initial jobless claims increased more than expected and instead are focusing on the bounce backs in the economy that is accompanying the reopening across the UK and Europe.

But trouble might be brewing.

The shocking loss at Wirecard, the German online payment processor, which claims that fraudsters have taken €1.9 billion from its accounts, has put the company in a perilous positon. It was due to publish its results tomorrow but because of the gaping hole it may not do that, thus giving banks the option to terminate €2 billion in loans they have extended to Wirecard. Although its links with UK banks are not clear yet there is some nervousness in London where Lloyds Bank, normally the by far the most traded share in London, has slipped into the red and is seeing only a fraction of its usual traffic.

Among the main FTSE risers are drinks maker Diageo and exhibition organiser Informa, while oil firms also rallied on the back of stronger oil prices.  

Iraq, Kazakh pledge lifts Brent crude

OPEC+ has intensified pressure on those members which don’t honour their production cut commitments, particularly Iraq, Nigeria and Kazakhstan, and as part of this has introduced monthly monitoring. The monitoring panel had its first meeting yesterday and managed to extract promises from Iraq and Kazakhstan that they will make up for their overproduction in May. Brent crude’s rally of over 2.3% this morning made up for losses this week, caused by still rising stock levels in the US.

Related tags: FTSE 100 Equities

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
September 22, 2023 09:50 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
September 22, 2023 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
September 22, 2023 01:09 PM
Problems with the Magnificent Seven Stocks
September 22, 2023 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
By:
Joshua Warner
September 6, 2023 01:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 8, 2023 07:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.