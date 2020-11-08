Gold and silver climb against weak dollar

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 8, 2020 10:25 PM
2 views
Gold trading
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Spot Gold: Extension of Rebound
 
Spot gold ended up 3.9% last week, the largest weekly advance since April, as the ICE Dollar Index sank to a 2-month low. Despite a stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October, investors stick to view that a large scale of stimulus package is needed for the US economy, which would drive the dollar lower.
 
On a daily chart, spot gold is holding up well after breaking above a declining trend line drawn from August. In fact, the 20-day moving average is skewing upward and is about to cross above the 50-day one. The level at $1,900 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are moved up to $1,990 and $2,025 respectively.

Market chart showing performance of XAU/USD. Published November 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Spot Silver: Towards September's High
 
From a technical point of view, spot silver is gathering more upside momentum as shown on the daily chart. Similar to spot gold, it has broken above a bearish trend line drawn from August and stands above both the 20-day and 50-day moving average. The level at $23.90 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $26.80 and $28.20 respectively.

Market chart showing performance of XAG/USD. Published November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
 
 
Related tags: Gold Commodities Silver USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
Today 07:05 PM
British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
Today 03:53 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
Today 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
Today 12:28 PM
DAX outlook: European stocks remain bid
Today 11:56 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
Today 09:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
By:
Matt Simpson
May 11, 2023 03:03 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      Gold forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 3, 2023 07:42 AM
        Research
        Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 20, 2023 01:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.