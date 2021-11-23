Gold breaks below $1800 after Powell re-election

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 23, 2021 5:32 PM
31 views
Gold nuggets
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Gold breaks below $1800 ahead of PCE tomorrow

The re-election of Jerome Powell for four more years as the head of the Federal Reserve has injected a decent amount of volatility into the markets.

Expectations are that Fed Powell will adopt a more aggressive tone towards monetary policy normalization, which of course is bad news for non-yielding Gold. Not only could the first rate hike happen sooner, but the markets are also ramping up expectation for two hikes next year. Gold trades down around 3.3% so far this week.

Yesterday, the precious metal was one of the biggest losers and today the selloff continued as treasury yields pushed higher. 

The yield on the 10-year treasury jumped 4.75% yesterday and rose a further 1% today. 

With inflation at a 30 year high the pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy is rising.

The PCE deflator due tomorrow, the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation will be the next key release for Gold. PCE is expected to rise to 4.1% in October, up from 3.6% in September.

Learn more about trading Gold

Where next for Gold?

Gold traded relatively range bound last week capped on the upside by $1877 and on the lower side by $1845. 

The price broke down the support at $1845 and the 200 sma at $1791. The RSI suggests there is more downside to come. The recent uptrend could be negated with a fall below the rising trendline at 1780. Seller could gain traction beyond 1760 the November low.

Any meaningful recovery needs to retake the 200 sma at $1791 and $1800 round number to target 1810. Beyond here buyers could look back towards $1845.

  Gold chart

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Oil outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:33 AM
EUR/GBP, AUD/USD outlook: EUR/GBP sneaks in a YTD low overnight
Today 04:56 AM
Yen outlook: The BOJ tease yen traders with policy shift
Today 03:27 AM
Indices flat on quiet news day, Regional Banks bounce back
Yesterday 06:15 PM
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD probing key support near 1.33
Yesterday 04:01 PM
GBP/USD outlook: US inflation and BOE meeting to drive the pound
Yesterday 03:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
Commitment of traders report (COT):
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:40 AM
    Energy
    WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 5, 2023 01:26 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      The history of money
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 25, 2023 04:58 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.