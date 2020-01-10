Market Brief Payrolls no problem

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 10, 2020 9:24 AM
12 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Market chart showing % change in cash indices across major indices. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Stock market snapshot as of [10/1/2020 1:12 PM]

  • Global stock markets are on pace for a fourth consecutive day of gains. The insouciant attitude is even more remarkable as it comes ahead of Friday’s monthly payrolls, data which frequently stoke hypersensitive trepidation. The risk of volatility linked to U.S. employment surprise exists. However, as our Head of Research Matt Weller points out here, “even an outlier NFP reading for a single month is unlikely to meaningfully impact Fed policy, and by extension, market pricing.”
  • Consensus forecasts point to payrolls easing from the extraordinary bump up to 266,000 in November to 162,000 in December. That would still be a print consistent with a solid labour market. Yet it would not cause a ripple on the surface of policymaking considerations. Likewise, expectations for 0.3% month-to-month wage growth, as per long-term run rate, would also be neutral. This probable heads-we-win, tails-we-win scenario helps explain the return to what looks like complacent sentiment on risky assets
  • Having stepped back from the brink, Tehran and Washington appear to be staying back. Iran dismissed the notion that the Boeing 737 that crashed in a fire ball soon after the Islamic Republic began striking U.S. airbases in Iraq could have been shot down. Canada, the U.K. and Australia say the claim is backed by intelligence. Such an event was “not possible”, Tehran said, calling the allegations “psychological warfare”. The U.S. and Canada are among countries Iran has invited to aid investigations though. And Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau noted the aeroplane’s downing “may well have been unintentional.” This signal and the generally co-operative attitude amongst countries involved tends to neutralise, for now, yet another incendiary aspect of an extraordinary week
  • Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida characterised the U.S. economy as in a “good place”. Hours earlier, Beijing confirmed that Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington to sign the phase one trade deal between 13th-15th January

Stocks/sectors on the move

  • It’s never the best sign when European utilities – supposedly a ‘bond-proxy’ sector top the STOXX sectors. Still, the main driver on Friday was comments from the CEO of Italy’s power group Enel. The stock traded 1.8% a while ago. “In most of the countries in which we operate, there is no longer any need for subsidies,” Antonio Cammisecra said, noting Enel can increasingly fund renewable projects by wholesale electricity deals
  • Energy stocks as the second-best performing industry segment was more in keeping with the prevailing mood. A bullish JPMorgan note on European Energy shares played a part
  • Boeing stock’s uplift in the prior session amid grim exoneration over the downed 737 faces some pullback. It disclosed staff comments to regulators investigating the plan maker’s beleaguered 737 Max model. The plane was “designed by clowns” who in turn were “supervised by monkeys”, according to one Boeing pilot. The stock was 0.5% lower in pre-market deals

Market chart showing daily % Candles (from Asian open) relative to ATR (10). Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

 

Upcoming economic highlights

 

FX snapshot as of [10/1/2020 1:12 PM]

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

FX markets

  • A firm dollar backs the relaxed view around data, with EUR/USD having touched its 50-day average of 1.019, which provided some support
  • All G10 majors eased vs. the greenback, though the yen’s massive vault earlier in the week meant that it continued to repay the heaviest toll, albeit lightly on Friday. USD/JPY is set to gain at least 1.4% this week
  • Aussie keeps climbing and is one of the few to keep the dollar at bay as it retraces some of the late-2019 collapse. Australian retail data was the latest stimulus

Upcoming economic highlights

Economic calendar table showing key financial events across the world . Published in January 2020 by StoneX


Related tags: Dollar Shares market Sterling US UK 100 USD EUR China Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets remain calm
Today 05:40 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as US CPI cools
Today 04:47 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
Today 04:43 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise as US inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:51 PM
USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:40 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 5, 2023 03:49 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 25, 2023 04:58 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.