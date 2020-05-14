Negative Sentiment Dominates As Economic Recovery Distant

20.5 million jobs were lost in April, the steepest decline since the Great Depression. 2.5 million more Americans are expected to have filled for unemployment benefit in the week ending 9th May. Whilst this is an extremely high number, it is coming down from 3.16 million the previous week and claims have been declining since the record of 6.86 million on March 28th. 36 million have filled for claims since March 21st. April is expected to the bottom, however with so many Americans out of work, any recovery will be a long drawn out process.

FTSE levels to watch:

The FTSE closed -1.5% lower yesterday and is looking at another step lower today. The index slipped through its ascending trend line support.

Immediate support can be seen at 5800 (low 6th May) prior to 5660 (low 3rd May) and 5530 (low 15th April).

Immediate resistance is at 5900 (trendline support turned resistance) prior to 6000 (psychological level)







