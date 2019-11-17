Palladium Pulls Back Into Resistance

Palladium prices have pulled back into a resistance zone, making it appealing to bearish swing traders.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 18, 2019 12:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Palladium Pulls Back Into Resistance

Palladium prices have pulled back into a resistance zone, making it appealing to bearish swing traders.

As mentioned in this week’s COT report, net-long exposure for Palladium has fallen to a 2-month low and we see potential for it to fall further, along with prices. According to Reuters polls, the median forecast for palladium prices in Q4 is 1620, and then for it to fall to 1495 by Q2, with the lowest forecast over this period falling to as low as 1200.

Prices have retraced to the 1700 low and formed a 2-bear reversal pattern on Friday (a dark cloud cover). Volumes have also depleted during this minor rebound, which points towards it being a retracement against bearish momentum and for prices to roll over for another leg lower. The 20-day eMA is capping as resistance, although we could also use the 1731.70 low to aid with risk management, given the 50-day eMA is providing support.


  • Whilst the near-term bias is bearish, it’s still part of a long-term bull trend so we’re also looking for signs the current correction is over.
  • Bears could look to fade into rallies beneath 1731.70. Alternatively, they could wait for a break beneath 1665.80, which then confirms the bearish reversal pattern (dark cloud cover). This also means the 50-day eMA would have been broken.
  • The initial target is around 1600, near the July high. Although the bullish trendline could also act as support along the way, depending on how long this move takes to unfold.
  • If the target is achieved, we can then reassess its potential to either extend losses or mark the end of a correction.


Related Analysis:
Did Palladium Fly Too Close To The Sun?
Gold’s Worst Week in 3 Years Sees Bears Firmly Back In Control
Gold drops to key support


Related tags: Commodities
Latest market news
View more news
AUD/JPY: Can this FX barometer of risk breakout in 2024?
Today 05:23 AM
AUD/USD surges again as dovish BOJ fuels soft landing narrative
Yesterday 10:16 PM
USD/JPY taps 145, ASX 200 surges with seasonality fully behind it
Yesterday 10:03 PM
Russell 2000 leads markets towards eighth winning week, but is the Fed saying too much?
Yesterday 06:07 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI extends rise for fifth day
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USBRL should reflect inflation for the US, statements from Fed officials, COPOM minutes, RTI, and economic agenda in Congress
Yesterday 04:33 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
December 18, 2023 01:44 AM
    Market chart
    Everything you need to know about market cycles
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    December 14, 2023 04:51 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Federal reserve building close-up
        Fed Meeting Recap: FOMC Sends Doves (And Gold) Flying
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 13, 2023 08:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.