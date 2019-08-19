RBA Minutes Stick To The Steady As She Goes Script AUDUSD

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 20, 2019 12:24 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Whilst AUD remained confined within its range, we continue to look out for range expansion.


Summary of RBA’s August minutes

  • Further easing is widely expected around the world
  • AUD recent fall to support exports
  • Consumption supported by tax rebates and stabilisation in housing market
  • Reasonable to expect an extended period of low rates
  • Appropriate to assess global and domestic development before considering further changes to policy
  • Members would consider a further easing if needed

RBA opted to hold rates at the record low rate of 1% in August meeting and, whilst their statement left the door open for further easing, it was s very much a “steady as she goes” approach. Today’s minutes pretty much stick to this script, so the market reaction was muted.

Ultimately the RBA want to see a lower unemployment rate accompany higher wages to fend off further easing on the domestic front. However, actions from other central banks (particularly the Fed) will also impact their policy timing, as to avoid getting left behind for a race to the bottom.

RBNZ surprised markets with a 50bps cut just one day after RBA’s meeting, which puts their OCR on par with RBA’s 1% record low rate. However, it’s likely to be Fed action (or lack of) which could force RBA to ease and sooner. Therefor we’ll keep a close eye on FX Rates could be Quiet until PMIs and Jackson Hole Later this Week. As it stands, the RBA rate indicator sees just a 20% chance of a 25 bps cut in September whilst OIS markets, down from 40% over a week ago. A cut is full priced in for November, whilst OIS doesn’t full price in a cut until February.


The daily trend structure for AUD/USD remains bearish, and as the fall from 0.7082 saw a notable pickup of downside momentum it suggests new lows could eventually be on the cards. However, given the lack of mean reversion we’re on guard for the potential of a deeper retracement. But ultimately, we’re on the look-out for range expansion to mark its next directional move.

  • AUD/USD is now consolidating within a 90-pip range, with support and resistance residing around 0.6735 – 0.6832 respectively. If range expansion is to break above the June low, a deeper retracement is likely on the cards to satisfy counter-trend traders.  
  • However, if prices are to instead drift to resistance, bears could look to fade within the range or position themselves for an eventual downside break.
  • A break below 0.6735 assumes a run for 0.6677, although given the lack of mean reversion, the reward to risk potential appears less desirable if it fails to break to new lows.  

Related tags: Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets remain calm
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as US CPI cools
Yesterday 04:47 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
Yesterday 04:43 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise as US inflation cools
Yesterday 01:11 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:51 PM
USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:40 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:43 PM
    US dollar analysis: How sticky will core CPI be?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 9, 2023 04:58 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBP/USD forecast: BoE Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 9, 2023 01:30 PM
        downtrend chart
        Swing trading strategies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 9, 2023 11:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.