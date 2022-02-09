RIO FY 2021 Earnings Preview: Where next for RIO stock?

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is the world's second-largest metals and mining corporation by market capitalisation behind BHP, producing iron ore, copper, diamonds, gold, and uranium.

February 9, 2022 3:08 AM
Australian flag

RIO is a dual-listed company traded on both the London Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange. It is due to report its full-year 2021 results on Wednesday, February 23.

Iron ore accounts for just over 80% of RIO’s underlying earnings (Underlying EBITA). Robust demand for iron ore from China and other parts of the world during the first half of 2021 pushed the iron ore price above $US230 per tonne in May of 2021.

The surge in the iron ore price propelled the share price of RIO to a record high of $137.77. It enabled the company to report a 124% jump in earnings from its iron ore operation and a whopping $US561c per share interim dividend at its interim earnings report for the period ending June 30.

The report highlighted some blemishes, including an uphill battle to hit production targets. At its third-quarter production result handed down in mid-October, the company downgraded guidance, including that from its flagship iron ore operations.

“We now expect Pilbara shipments to be 320 to 325 million tonnes (previously at the low end of 325 to 340 million tonnes) following modest delays to completion of the new greenfield mine at Gudai-Darri and the Robe Valley brownfield mine replacement project due to the tight labour market in Western Australia.”

The other major challenge that the company has faced is a plunge in the iron ore price to below $90 per tonne in late November as the Chinese economy stalled following a regulatory reset that impacted the real estate market and steel production.

Rio Tinto’s full-year earnings are expected to be $US21.7 billion NPAT, and a dividend payout of $US439c per share, putting the company on a projected dividend yield of over 10%!!

Rio Tinto shares will trade ex-dividend on March 10. This is when investors must have purchased the company’s shares to be eligible for the upcoming dividend payment.

RIO Share Price Chart

The share price of RIO has tracked the iron ore price over the past six months, falling ~35% from its June high of $137.33 to its $87.28 low in November.

Following an easing in Chinese monetary policy in early December, the price of iron ore has rallied, and by extension, so to the share price of RIO.

As the easing in Chinese monetary policy is expected to remain supportive, the preference is to buy RIO on dips back towards trend channel support at $110.00, looking for the price to rally towards $125 in the coming months.

 

RIO Daily Chart 9th of Feb

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of February 9 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Earnings Earnings season Australia 200 Stocks
Latest market news
View more news
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
December 22, 2023 10:26 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
December 22, 2023 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
December 21, 2023 11:38 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
December 21, 2023 06:42 PM
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Earnings articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX holds at YTD highs ahead of Nvidia Earnings
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 21, 2023 02:15 PM
    apple_04
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 31, 2023 10:24 AM
      channel_03
      Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 27, 2023 02:48 PM
        amazon_01
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: How will Amazon earnings impact AMZN stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 26, 2023 09:58 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.